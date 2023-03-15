A Flair Airlines plane is shown in this undated handout photo at the at the Fort Lauderdale airport HO

Embattled Flair Airlines has sued the leasing company and others for seizing four aircrafts after the Edmonton-based discount carrier fell behind in rent payments.

Flair, in a statement of claim dated March 14, alleges Airborne Capital and four other companies conspired to repossess four Boeing 737 Max aircraft without warning and despite assurances from Flair the overdue payments were coming within days.

The lawsuit, filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice, contains unproven allegations.

The lawsuit alleges breach of contract and good faith, and negligent misrepresentation, among other accusations.

The move comes days after Airborne seized the aircraft at airports in Toronto, Edmonton and Waterloo, Ont., early Saturday morning.

Airborne said in a statement on Tuesday it took back the aircraft after a five-month period in which Flair “regularly” defaulted on its lease agreements and fell behind by millions of dollars. “Terminating an aircraft lease is always a last resort, and such a decision is never taken lightly. In this case, following numerous notices to Flair, it again failed to make payments when due and Airborne took steps to terminate the leasing of the aircraft,” Airborne said.

Flair alleges the seizures took place despite its assurances to Airborne that it would pay the money the following week. Flair is seeking damages for lost profit, harm to its reputation incurred costs in addition to punitive damages.

“The defendants’ actions … were malicious, high-handed and showed a reckless disregard for the rights and interests of Flair,” Flair said in its statement of claim.

The Globe and Mail has reported Airborne and another leasing company, Bank of China Aviation, had been shopping around a total of 11 737 Max planes rented by Flair. Flair chief executive officer Stephen Jones has said the amounts owing on seven of those was paid, and that there was about $1.2-million outstanding on the four that were seized.

Flair had 19 leased 737s before the seizures, and has added three backups and another to resume its schedule this week. Mr. Jones has assured employees and customers the company is viable.