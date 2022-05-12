Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk amid delays at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, April 20, 2022.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Delays at some Canadian airports have forced flight crews to work without pay while planes are held at gates, unions representing flights attendants and pilots say.

Passengers face long waits to board, take-off and disembark at some airports – especially at Toronto Pearson – due to shortages of staff at customs and security checkpoints amid a rebound in air travel.

Most flight crews are paid only when the plane is in motion, a quirk of their contracts that means they are performing their jobs without compensation while at the terminal gate. Additionally, flight crews’ unpaid time that begins when the plane arrives at the gate is counted by the airline as rest time toward their next flight, creating possible safety and fatigue problems, said Wesley Lesosky, a president with Canadian Union of Public Employees who represents 15,000 flight attendants at nine airlines.

“What we’re seeing every day – and it’s only getting worse – is the planes land and then you’re not permitted to allow people off the plane until [Canada Customs] is free to receive you,” Mr. Lesosky said from Port Moody, B.C. “So then the flight attendants are left on the plane with the passengers waiting to be told, ‘OK, you can let people off.’”

Barret Armann, a pilot and Unifor union president who represents 410 pilots at Sunwing Airlines, said pilots have been warned by their employers that they face possible firing unless they wait on the plane until the last passenger leaves. This can take about two hours at Toronto Pearson, he said.

“The flight checks, all of the flight plans that we put in, all of the weather checks, the weight and balance, everything really for the safety of the flight, we do for free. And then when the airplane pushes back, we start getting paid,” Mr. Armann said in an interview. “And when the airplane arrives at the gate, we stopped getting paid.”

Mr. Lesosky said flight attendants been subjected to verbal abuse by impatient passengers.

“When you land at 6:03 you’re planning, ‘Okay, at 6:30 I’ll be in the cab, at seven o’clock, I’ll be home,” he said. “When you’re still on the plane at 10 at and nobody is giving you any answer as to what’s going on, you’re fit to be tied. We all are. It can definitely get tense. We’ve definitely heard of cases of people being screamed at.”

Both union leaders said they have taken steps with their respective airlines to ensure people are paid for their work.

Airlines and airport operators say the government agencies that screen passengers are understaffed and unprepared for the surge in travellers in recent months. Canadian Air Transport Security Authority, Canada Border Services Agency, Public Health Agency of Canada and U.S. Customs laid off workers in the pandemic and are slow to rehire, leading to delays in conducting checks of passengers. In the pandemic, these measures include health checks, filling out the ArriveCan app, random COVID-19 tests and providing proof of vaccinations.

All these layers add to the time it takes to make it through a queue. The tourism industry warns the lineups will get worse as the summer travel season begins.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority, which operates Toronto Pearson, has called for the government to drop some of these health checks to streamline the arrivals and departures procedures.

Christopher Bloore, head of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario, said the delays at Toronto Pearson are holding back the recovery in tourism across Canada. “Toronto Pearson is the gateway for international travellers visiting Toronto and continuing to other Canadian destinations. The current travel experience will have detrimental and lasting impacts on how Toronto and Canada are viewed on the international stage,” Mr. Bloore said.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Wednesday the delays cannot be blamed on government agencies, which are increasing staffing. He said travellers who have not flown for two years are to blame. They are unaccustomed to preparing their luggage, laptops and liquids for security checks, and making last-minute flight changes in response to shifting health restrictions that cause sudden peaks in airport traffic, Mr. Alghabra told reporters.

Mr. Armann scoffed at this. “I can assure you they’re not rusty travellers,” Mr. Armann said. “There is a significant issue at the airport. It’s got nothing to do with rust.”

