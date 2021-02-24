FlightHub fined $5-million for misleading customers

Travel website FlightHub Group Inc. has been hit with a $5-million penalty by Canada’s Competition Bureau for charging hidden fees, posting fake customer reviews and misleading consumers about its prices for flights.
The settlement also includes $400,000 penalties each for company directors Matthew Keezer and Nicholas Hart, the competition watchdog said on Wednesday. “FlightHub is also required to remove any online reviews of its services that were posted by or on behalf of the company but appeared to be from genuine customers,” the agency said in a statement.
The review page has already been removed.
The Montreal-based company, which sells airline flights, accommodation and car rentals on Flighthub.com and Justfly.com, made millions of dollars by concealing charges for seat selection, increasing prices after customers booked a flight and giving consumers the mistaken impression they could cancel and rebook at no cost, the Competition Bureau said. “FlightHub gave the impression that consumers could cancel a flight in return for credit on any future flight, when in fact the ‘travel credit’ could be subject to important restrictions and additional costs,” the watchdog said, adding that it received thousands of complaints about FlightHub. “In some cases, after a consumer agreed to cancel a flight in return for a travel credit of a specific value, the value later decreased.”
The penalties are levied under the Competition Act’s deceptive-marketing provisions.
FlightHub was granted court protection from creditors by Quebec Superior Court in May. The penalties will be treated as claims by unsecured creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), and it is not clear the agency will be able to collect. However, the other terms of the settlement are binding on the company and the directors for 10 years, the Competition Bureau said.
In a statement, FlightHub said the collapse of demand for air travel in the pandemic forced it to seek court protection from creditors. Fighting the deceptive-marketing case would have drained the company’s cash and forced it out of business, said Christopher Cave, FlightHub’s chief executive officer.
“Rather than allocating its scarce resources towards litigating the allegations brought forward by the bureau, the company decided to negotiate a settlement that will facilitate a swift emergence from CCAA, for the benefit of its creditors, employees, suppliers and, most importantly, its customers,” the company said. “This agreement is not an admission or acceptance by FlightHub of any conclusions made by the bureau.”
