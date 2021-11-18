Railway tracks are suspended above the washed out Tank Hill underpass of the Trans Canada Highway 1 after devastating rain storms caused flooding and landslides, northeast of Lytton, B.C., Nov. 17, 2021.BC TRANSPORTATION MINISTRY/Reuters

The railways that link Vancouver and the southern part of British Columbia with the rest of the country are expected to remain flood-damaged and impassable for days.

Rail lines owned by Canadian national railway Co. and Canadian pacific Railway Ltd. run along the Fraser River, which spilled its banks and cut off roads, bridge and tracks on Sunday in heavy rain and flooding.

CP’s tracks between Spence’s Bridge and Falls Creek are blocked due to damage in several sections, said Salem Woodrow, a CP spokeswoman. The washouts have severed halted freight on CP’s busiest rail corridor, linking the port and overseas ports with shippers of grain, consumer goods and other products.

“There is no time estimate for when service will resume,” Ms. Woodrow said.

Death toll in B.C. expected to rise after record flooding devastates province

B.C. declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the record rainfall damaged thousands of homes and cut off supply lines. At least one person has been declared dead. Some roadways have reopened as the water recedes, however the damage to key transport routes will take days.

“CP has deployed crews and equipment to the region, and CP engineering teams are working to repair the damaged rail corridor as quickly as possible where safe to do so,” Ms. Woodrow said.

Work to repair the washed-out tracks is slowed by three sinkholes that have formed beneath CN’s railway.

Walter Spracklin, a Royal Bank of Canada stock analyst, said CN executives told him the railway will not be repaired before this weekend and could be out until next week. “”The flooding in BC is impacting both the CN and CP lines heading into and out of the Vancouver area—these are major arteries for all rail traffic for the Canadian rails,” Mr. Spracklin said.

Share prices in CP and CN are down by 3 per cent and less than one per cent, respectively, this week.

In a note to clients, Mr. Spracklin said the loss of key routes for both railways will reduce cargo volumes and drive up costs and capital expenses, but will have little – if any – impact on the companies’ share prices.

