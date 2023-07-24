Open this photo in gallery: Workers with CN Rail assess the damage to a washed-out rail line outside of Truro, N.S., on July 23.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

A major washout has halted traffic along part of Canadian National Railway Co.’s CNR-T main line in Nova Scotia after torrential rain and flooding struck the province over the weekend.

A washed-out culvert left a stretch of track sagging unsupported over a massive ditch some 90 kilometres north of Halifax on the key rail connection for freight and passengers between the city and the rest of the country.

“Over the weekend, our network in the area was impacted by washouts, flooding and power outages. CN crews have already restored much of the damaged infrastructure, but some repairs will be delayed until the floodwaters recede,” CN spokesman Scott Brown said in a statement.

“As of Monday morning, all CN tracks are passable in Nova Scotia except for a significant washout that occurred just south of Truro.”

Canada’s biggest railway declined to offer an estimate as to when service on the now-unmoored track would resume.

Via Rail has also issued a travel warning after three months’ worth of rain deluged the province in 24 hours.

“As such, Via Rail’s ocean route between Montreal and Halifax cannot operate east of Moncton, N.B., until further notice. No alternative transportation will be provided and impacted passengers are being contacted directly to inform them of the situation,” spokeswoman Jamie Orchard said in a statement.

No bookings are available until Friday between Halifax and Moncton, which sits about 260 kilometres northwest of the Nova Scotia capital.

The provincial state of emergency declared by the government Saturday is set to remain in effect until Aug. 5. On Sunday, federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair approved a request from the province for continued assistance.