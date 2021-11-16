Debris lie on the ground after a landslide and flood, near Ten Mile, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2021. B.C.B.C. Ministry of Transportation/Reuters

Torrential rain, washouts and mudslides have severed the rail links to the port of Vancouver, Canada’s largest marine hub for freight.

Canada’s two big freight railways are unable to operate on the tracks along the Fraser River Valley and the southern part of B.C., executives for both freight carriers said on Tuesday.

B.C. flooding: Latest news and emergency alerts on evacuations, road closings and more

Rob Reilly, Canadian National Railway’s chief operating officer, said the heavy rain has made the tracks impassable at “a number of locations in southern B.C.” CN’s mainline into Vancouver closed on Sunday, as some regions received as much as 200 mm of rain. Both railways operate along the Fraser River Valley, through such towns as Yale and Hope.

“Quite frankly, we’ll probably be out a couple more days. We’ve got some significant spots,” Mr. Reilly said, adding it will take “several” days to repair the damage and restore service to the terminal that handles much of North America’s consumer goods from Asia.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s marketing chief, John Brooks, said the railway is trying to send some trains to Portland, Ore., and working to move the goods “as quickly as we can.”

“It’s too early to tell what the ultimate impacts are [but] they will get that mainline open as soon as we physically can and we’ll be ready ... as an operating team to get that freight back moving,” Mr. Brooks said on a conference call with investors.

The entire City of Merritt. B.C. is being evacuated due to severe flooding after heavy rain. The town of Princeton, 90 kilometres south of Merritt, is also under an evacuation order. Video from the two Interior B.C. communities shows overflowing rivers and flooded streets. The Globe and Mail

