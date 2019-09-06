Following Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope

The donor: Rick Galbraith
The gift: Raising $30,000 and climbing
The cause: The Terry Fox Foundation
The reason: To fund cancer research
When Terry Fox began his run across Canada on April 12, 1980, to raise money for cancer research, Rick Galbraith became inspired.
Mr. Galbraith was touched by Mr. Fox, who lost his leg to bone cancer, and he followed the 22-year-old’s Marathon of Hope closely. “It really struck me,” Mr. Galbraith, 68, recalled from his home in Toronto.
Mr. Fox had to stop running on Sept. 1, 1980, just outside Thunder Bay, Ont., and he died the following June. His family created the Terry Fox Foundation to keep raising money and every September it sponsors Terry Fox Runs across the country.
Mr. Galbraith began participating in the annual run and he donated money for years. But about 10 years ago, he decided to do something more and he started raising money as well by asking friends and family to sponsor him. He’s now raised $30,000 in total for the foundation and he plans to run again this year on Sept. 15.
“I’m just so inspired by it and I’m amazed with the generosity of people,” said Mr. Galbraith, a semi-retired sales executive at retailer Global Furniture Group. “It’s incredible the stories people tell me; if they haven’t been affected personally by cancer, they know someone who has. Unfortunately, it still touches a huge amount of people.”