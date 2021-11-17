Food inflation was a factor in keeping grocery sales flat in the third quarter for Loblaw Companies Ltd. , even as customers are eating at home less often compared to this time last year.

Loblaw reported on Wednesday that grocery same-store sales – an important metric that tracks growth not accounted for by new store openings – rose by 0.2 per cent in the 16 weeks ended Oct. 9. The Brampton, Ont.-based retailer, which owns grocery banners including Loblaws, No Frills, Provigo and Real Canadian Superstore, has seen traffic at its stores increase as people venture out more, but stock up on fewer items in a single trip.

Demand for grocery e-commerce continues to be higher than prepandemic levels, according to the company, which expects online sales for the full year to grow to more than $3-billion.

The company’s Shoppers Drug Mart chain benefited from higher beauty sales as some Canadians have begun returning to the office and resuming social activities. Demand for pharmacy services such as vaccine administration and testing has also continued. Drug retail same-store sales increased 4.4 per cent in the quarter.

Loblaw’s net earnings available to common shareholders grew to $431-million, or $1.27 per share, compared to $342-million or 96 cents per share in the same period last year.

Costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to fall, amounting to $19-million in the quarter compared to $85-million in the same period last year.

Loblaw has continued to repurchase shares, spending $1-billion so far this year on buybacks, and $300-million in the third quarter.

The company’s revenue grew by 2.4 per cent to $16-billion in the third quarter.

In the summer, Loblaw announced a strategic review of the business, intended to focus on what chairman and president Galen G. Weston called “retail fundamentals.” On Wednesday, Loblaw announced that it would be converting the banners of 17 unprofitable stores and closing three locations. In a release, the company said it will continue “optimizing its store and office network,” which could lead to additional changes in the coming months.

