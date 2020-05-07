 Skip to main content
Footwear retailer Aldo files for creditor protection

Susan Krashinsky RobertsonRetailing reporter
Canadian footwear retailer The Aldo Group Inc. has filed for creditor protection, saying that it plans to restructure the business to cope with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based company's store banners -- Aldo, Call It Spring and Globo -- will continue to operate their e-commerce websites, and will re-open stores that are temporarily closed as government restrictions are lifted.

The Aldo Group announced on Thursday that it had obtained an initial order under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act from the Superior Court of Quebec, and that it has also applied for creditor protection in the U.S. and plans to do so in Switzerland, where it also has operations. The company conducted a review of strategic alternatives, and decided the CCAA process is required to "stabilize the business" and "to preserve the company for the long term and survive through this challenging period," Aldo wrote in a statement.

"It is no secret that the retail industry has experienced rapid and significant change over the last several years. We were making strong progress with the transformation of our business to tackle these challenges; however, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has put too much pressure on our business and our cash flows," CEO David Bensadoun said in the statement.

Ernst & Young Inc. has been appointed the monitor in Aldo’s CCAA proceedings.

The pandemic has put considerable pressure on retailers, as many stores have been forced to close to help curb the spread of the virus. Online sales have surged as people stayed home, but have not made up for lost sales from brick-and-mortar locations.

In some cases, the disruption is putting businesses at risk. Late last week, Reitmans Canada Ltd. announced​ that it was in search of financing to meet its financial obligations, and that the business could fail if it “is unable to obtain such financing in the limited time period required.”

