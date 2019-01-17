 Skip to main content

Report on Business Ford Canada names Dean Stoneley as new president and chief executive

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ford Canada names Dean Stoneley as new president and chief executive

Oakville, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Ford logo

Alan Diaz/The Associated Press

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has named Dean Stoneley as its next president and chief executive.

Stoneley replaces Mark Buzzell, who is moving to be director of North American fleet, lease and remarketing operations at Ford Motor Co.

The automaker says Stoneley began his career with Ford of Canada in 1992 and held a variety of leadership roles including those in sales, marketing and service in Canada, the U.S., South Africa, South Korea, Japan and China.

Story continues below advertisement

He was most recently vice-president and director of marketing for Changan Ford’s national dealer sales distribution joint venture in China.

Stoneley starts as head of the Canadian operations on Feb. 1.

Ford employs about 8,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter