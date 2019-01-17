Ford Canada names Dean Stoneley as new president and chief executive

Ford Motor Co. of Canada Ltd. has named Dean Stoneley as its next president and chief executive.
Stoneley replaces Mark Buzzell, who is moving to be director of North American fleet, lease and remarketing operations at Ford Motor Co.
The automaker says Stoneley began his career with Ford of Canada in 1992 and held a variety of leadership roles including those in sales, marketing and service in Canada, the U.S., South Africa, South Korea, Japan and China.
He was most recently vice-president and director of marketing for Changan Ford’s national dealer sales distribution joint venture in China.
Stoneley starts as head of the Canadian operations on Feb. 1.
Ford employs about 8,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 work in more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country.
