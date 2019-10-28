 Skip to main content

Ford cutting 450 jobs in Oakville, Ont., as production of Ford Flex and Lincoln MKT ends

OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ford Flex crossovers sit outside the production facility in Oakville, Ont., on June 3, 2008.

ADRIAN WYLD/The Canadian Press

Ford Motor Co.’s largest Canadian manufacturing operation will eliminate 450 jobs by early next year as the company discontinues two of the models made at the factory in Oakville, Ont.

Ford Canada says production of the Ford Flex sport-utility vehicle will end in November and it will also stop production of the Lincoln MKT crossover at an unspecified time.

The company had announced in July that it would cut 200 jobs in September as a result of slowing sales of vehicles made in Oakville.

Ford says it will focus on products in the fastest growing segments to meet shifting consumer demands.

Unifor, the main labour union at Ford Canada, says it’s renewing its call for new products to be assigned to the Oakville Assembly Plant.

Negotiations between Unifor and Ford for a new collective agreement are scheduled to take place in 2020.

