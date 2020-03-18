 Skip to main content
Ford, General Motors closing all North American factories due to coronavirus

Joe Castaldo
The GM Cami assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., on March 18, 2020. GM said it will begin a 'systematic orderly suspension' of production through at least March 30 to 'deep clean' facilities.

Glenn LOWSOM/The Globe and Mail

Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. are closing all North American factories amid safety concerns stemming from the novel coronavirus, as global business continues to grind to a halt.

Ford said Wednesday it will close plants in Canada, the United States and Mexico at the end of the Thursday evening shift until at least March 30. The company will clean and sanitize the plants during that time, and will look to restart production while putting in place new safety measures to limit the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, such as social distancing among workers.

The company shut down an assembly plant in Michigan on Wednesday, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the facility is being disinfected.

GM said it will begin a “systematic orderly suspension” of production through at least March 30 to “deep clean” facilities. The company will re-evaluate production on a weekly basis after that. “We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now,” chief executive Mary Barra said in a statement.

In a separate statement, GM Canada said it is “currently evaluating manufacturing operation schedules" and the details for each plant is still to be determined. GM employs about 3,600 hourly and 430 salaried workers at three plants in Ontario, which manufacture engines, transmissions and the Chevrolet Equinox SUV. The Oshawa, Ont., plant stamps body parts.

Ford, meanwhile, employs more than 6,900 workers at its three assembly and manufacturing plants in Ontario.

“We understand that this pandemic requires an extraordinary response, but Canadian auto workers must not bear the brunt of this crisis,” Unifor national president Jerry Dias said in a statement. The union, which represents auto workers, is calling on the companies to commit to full pay for workers during the temporary shutdown, whether unionized or not.

Unifor said Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which builds vehicles at two plants in Ontario, informed the union it will shut down immediately, but has not said when plants would reopen.

Honda Motor Co., which has a vehicle plant in Alliston, Ont., announced Wednesday morning it would temporarily close its factories in North America for one week starting on Monday.

With reports from Eric Atkins and Associated Press

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

