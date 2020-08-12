 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Ford issues two recalls of 63,367 Edge, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln Corsair models

OAKVILLE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Ford has issued two recalls affecting 63,367 vehicles in Canada, citing safety issues with the brakes and coil spring.

The largest recall covers 62,876 Ford Edge vehicles with 2015 through 2018 model years, and Lincoln MKX vehicles with 2016 to 2018 model years built at the Oakville Assembly Plant between mid-2014 and the end of 2017.

Ford said that front brake hoses could rupture, causing brake fluid to leak, which would make it harder to slow down and increase the risk of a crash.

The brake hoses will be replaced as part of the recall, and vehicles with the safety issue may have their brake fluid warning light illuminated.

Another Ford recall of 491 vehicles in Canada covers the 2020 Lincoln Corsair, which runs the risk of a fractured rear coil spring, a defect Ford said would cause a potential road hazard for traffic following behind, “increasing the likelihood of a crash for other vehicles.”

Ford says it is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to these recalls.

