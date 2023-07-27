Ford Motor F-N on Thursday raised its annual pre-tax profit expectation, as improving supply chains helped the auto maker produce more pickup trucks and crossover family-SUVs to meet sustained demand from consumers.

An improvement in the overall supply chain has aided auto makers to ramp up production and get enough vehicles to dealer lots on time to meet a strong demand for personal mobility.

Better offers and financing options on vehicles has also swayed more consumers to consider purchasing new vehicles in place of used vehicles and leasing options.

Although the decision to shift toward making more electric vehicles has added on to costs for top auto makers, as they continue to struggle with labour constraints.

The company now expects pre-tax profit for the year to come in between $11 billion and $12 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $9 billion to $11 billion.