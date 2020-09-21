Ford, Unifor in last-ditch talks as strike deadline looms

Ford Motor Co. and the Unifor union are in last-ditch talks on Monday to reach a deal and avert a strike at midnight.

The auto maker and the union that represents 6,300 workers in Oakville and Windsor, Ont., are bargaining at a hotel in Toronto.

Natalie Clancy, a spokeswoman for Unifor, said she expects talks will continue up until the deadline. “Hopefully we’ll have something to announce tonight” – either a settlement or a strike, Ms Clancy said.

Unifor on Sept. 8 named Ford as the target of its bargaining and possible strike action amid questions over the Oakville plant’s future. The bargaining will set a pattern for the ensuing talks with the other two Detroit-based automakers, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and General Motors Co.

Ford’s Oakville factory makes the Edge SUV and Lincoln Nautilus, but no replacements have been named when production of those two cars ends in 2023, Unifor and a U.S. consultancy have said. This throws into question the future of Ford’s only Canadian auto assembly plant, which opened in 1953 and employs 4,250 union members.

Unifor said it is targeting Ford in a bid to save the plant and preserve auto jobs, which have declined in number recenlyt as car makers shift production to lower-cost regions including Mexico and the Southern United States.

Ford declined to provide an update on the bargaining issues, and did not immediately respond to questions on the future of the Oakville plant and the vehicles made there.

“We look forward to negotiating an agreement with Unifor that will help lead Ford of Canada, our employees and our communities into the future,” said Rose Pao, a Ford spokeswoman. “The details about how we do that will be discussed at the bargaining table, not in the media.”

Unionized production workers at Ford’s Unifor production workers make $21 to $36 an hour and skilled tradespeople are paid $42.

Unifor also represents 1,700 workers at Ford’s two engine plants in Windsor and another 350 at parts distribution centres and offices.

