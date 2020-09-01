Former Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson joins Scotiabank board

Open this photo in gallery The Bank of Nova Scotia building is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Aug. 22, 2017. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Scotiabank says former Bank of Canada deputy governor Lynn Patterson has been appointed to its board of directors.

Patterson served as a deputy governor at the central bank from 2014 until her retirement in 2019.

She was one of two deputy governors responsible for overseeing the Bank of Canada’s analysis and activities promoting a stable and efficient financial system.

Story continues below advertisement

Before joining the Bank of Canada’s governing council, she was a special adviser to the governor and a senior representative at the central bank’s Toronto regional office.

Patterson was president and country head for Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada before joining the Bank of Canada.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem had been a member of the Scotiabank board before he took the top job at the central bank earlier this year.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.