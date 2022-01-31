Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney has a new part-time gig with a London-based economic consulting firm.

Macro Advisory Partners said Mr. Carney has joined as a senior counsellor, advising its clients on issues “such as the global post-pandemic economy, the impact of fiscal and monetary policymaking on international markets, the evolving digital currency landscape, and the outlook for global trade.”

Mr. Carney will retain his role at Brookfield Asset Management, where he’s head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and impact investing, promoting Brookfield’s Global Transition Fund. Brookfield said in July that major institutional investors have committed US$7-billion to the fund, making it the largest pool of private money aimed at accelerating the shift to a net-zero carbon economy.

He is also the United Nations Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance. Mr. Carney ruled out running as a Liberal candidate in last year’s federal election.

Macro Advisory Partners says its clients include foundations, financial services firms, and technology, telecoms, consumer, energy, logistics, and pharmaceutical companies.

In addition to its full-time staff, Macro Advisory Partners lists 17 senior advisers or counsellors on its website, including academics and former officials of the United Nations, European Commission and Obama administration. It also has an eight-member “global advisory board.”

Mr. Carney’s new role was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

