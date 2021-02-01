Former Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins joins Intact’s board

Carolyn Wilkins, the Bank of Canada’s former second-in-command, has joined the board of directors of insurance company Intact Financial Corp.
The former senior deputy governor left the central bank in December. Ms. Wilkins’s position with Intact is her first foray into the private sector since leaving the bank.
“Her experience as a policy innovator and leader at the Bank of Canada during some of the most challenging periods for economic and monetary policy will be a welcome addition to our board,” Claude Dussault, Intact’s board chair, said in a statement.
Ms. Wilkins spent 20 years with the Bank of Canada and was appointed senior deputy governor in 2014, becoming the highest-ranking woman in the history of the central bank. Many in the financial community had tipped her to succeed Stephen Poloz as bank governor upon his departure last June. Instead, then-finance minister Bill Morneau chose Tiff Macklem, another former senior deputy governor, to lead the bank.
After being passed over for the top job, Ms. Wilkins opted to leave the bank in December, five months before the end of her term.
“The end of the year provides for an appropriate time for me to leave the bank, so that I can explore the next chapter in my career,” Ms. Wilkins said in a statement issued by the bank upon her departure.
In joining Intact, one of Canada’s largest insurance companies, Ms. Wilkins follows other former bank governors and deputy governors into the private sector. Mr. Poloz joined the boards of pipeline company Enbridge Inc. and technology and consulting firm CGI Inc. within weeks of leaving the bank. He also joined Bay Street law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LL as a special adviser.
The bank is still looking for Ms. Wilkins’s replacement. Officially, the search for a new senior deputy is in the hands of an independent committee of the bank’s board, although in practice, the governor provides significant input into the choice. Final approval lies with the finance minister and prime minister.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.