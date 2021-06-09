 Skip to main content
Former Bombardier executive charged in Swedish corruption probe

Mark MacKinnonSenior International Correspondent
London
A former top employee of Bombardier has been charged in Sweden with aggravated bribery over his alleged role helping the company win a lucrative contract in Azerbaijan.

The charges come after a five-year investigation by Sweden’s National Anti-Corruption Unit, making it one of the biggest corruption cases the country has ever seen. If convicted, Thomas Bimer, who was vice-president of Bombardier’s Stockholm-headquartered Rail Control Solutions division when the Azerbaijan contract was awarded in 2013, could face up to six years in prison.

Bombardier Transportation Sweden won a US$340-million deal to install sophisticated signalling systems along the Azerbaijan’s main railway line. The National Anti-Corruption Unit believes as much as US$100-million was paid as a bribe to ensure that a Bombardier-led consortium won the contract.

Prosecutor Staffan Edlund told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that Mr. Bimer had been charged because he was aware of the links between Bombardier’s local partner, Trans-Signal-Rabita, and Azerbaijan’s state-owned railway company “and with that knowledge, he still let the deal go ahead.”

Mr. Edlund said Mr. Bimer had been sent a copy of the indictment that was filed Wednesday in Stockholm’s main court, and Mr. Bimer now had two weeks to reply. Bombardier has always that neither the company nor any of its officers were involved in any corrupt transactions related to the Azerbaijan project.

The same deal is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and is also the subject of an audit by the World Bank, which supplied 80 per cent of the funding for the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s railway network.

Evgeny Pavlov, a junior official at Bombardier Transportation Sweden, was acquitted in 2017 of bribery charges relating to the same contract. Mr. Edlund said that verdict is now under appeal, but that Mr. Pavlov had left Sweden and was now believed to be in Russia.

Bombardier sold its railway division to French trainmaker Alstom in January, but according to Bombardier’s most recent annual report, it remains liable to Alstom in the event any damages are awarded in the case. “There is no evidence that suggests a corrupt payment was made or offered to a public official or that any other criminal activity involving Bombardier took place,” the report reads. “The corporation remains involved in this legal proceeding and remains liable to Alstom.”

Mr. Edlund said Mr. Bimer would likely be the highest-ranking official charged in the affair, and that the National Anti-Corruption Unit had no evidence to support charges against Mr. Bimer’s superiors in Montreal. “We could speculate that a decision of the magnitude of this Azerbaijan contract, others would have had to be informed, but we haven’t found any evidence that would allow us to indict anyone else.”

E-mails and other documents made public during Mr. Pavlov’s trial appeared to show that Trans-Signal-Rabita – which won the 2013 bid despite offering the fifth-best price among eight applicants – was controlled by a former employee of Azerbaijan Railways, and that its business history was fabricated in order to meet World Bank requirements.

Documents obtained by The Globe and Mail as part of its own investigation into the affair found that Bombardier Transportation Sweden sold its signature Ebi Lock 950 rail signalling equipment to for US$20-million to a shell company called Multiserv Overseas Ltd. that was controlled by associates of former Russian Railways chief Vladimir Yakunin, a longtime confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Multiserv then sold the same equipment on to Trans-Signal-Rabita for US$104-million. It’s unclear what became of the US$84-million difference.

Mr. Bimer could not immediately be reached for comment.

