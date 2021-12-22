A former vice-president of Bombardier Transportation’s rail control solutions division is not guilty of aggravated bribery in connection with a business deal in Azerbaijan, a Swedish court ruled on Wednesday.

The indictment said that Bombardier and its local partner in Azerbaijan, Trans-Signal-Rabita LLC, and the government-owned Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), colluded to rig the specifications so the Bombardier-led consortium secured a contract worth US$340-million in 2013. An ADY official represented the local partner.

The contract was for installing railway signaling system in the notoriously corrupt former Soviet country.

The former VP, Swedish national Thomas Bimer, was not aware of any wrongdoing, his defense team told the Stockholm District Court during the trial in November. Neither was he authorized to sign off on a deal of that scale, they argued.

The prosecutors had called for a five-year prison sentence, close to the Swedish legal maximum penalty of six years.

For Trans-Signal-Rabita, the deal was worth US$100-million, which is also the size of the alleged bribe, prosecutors argued. It is the second biggest alleged bribe to reach a Swedish court.

Bombardier itself was not charged with any crime. In Sweden charges can only be pressed against individuals, not companies. The corporation nevertheless denied wrongdoing.

In its verdict, the court said there are seemingly inappropriate circumstances in the case, but the evidence is “thin in parts”. It is not obvious that the tender war rigged to Bombardier’s benefit, for instance.

It is not clear to what extent the Azeri railway official could influence the procurement, the court. That, “and that the prosecutors not have been able to disprove that Bombardier for acceptable business reasons chose TSR as a local partner in Azerbaijan, leads to the district court’s position that it is not beyond reasonable doubt that events unfolded the way the prosecutors claim they did.”

“The need of a local partner may have been the reason for the partnership”, the court wrote.

The court can therefore not conclude that the benefit to the Azeri official (the US$100-million) is “improper”.

However, the court noted that the “circumstances around, and the set-up for” the contracts between Bombardier and Multiserv “seem very strange and there is reason to believe that they were not businesslike.” But, the court noted, since the prosecutors have not included the contracts in the criminal charges, “the deal lacks importance for the assessment of any improper benefits”.

One of the contracts was signed by Mr. Bimer.

The verdict can be appealed. Even if Mr. Bimer’s acquittal would be upheld, Bombardier’s headache from the Azerbaijan deal is not over.

The project was largely funded by a loan from the World Bank, which in preliminary findings said that a mysterious middleman, U.K. registered shell company Multiserv Overseas Ltd., was used to “funnel bribes”. Bombardier refutes the accusations. The World Bank has yet to announce its final conclusions. The U.S. Department of Justice is also investigating the Azerbaijan project.

Multiserv made US$86-million for no apparent business reasons. The company had no office, no telephone number, and no employees.

The Swedish prosecutors argue the Russian partners behind Multiserv directed Bombardier to team up with Trans-Signal-Rabita, but they couldn’t charge anyone in Sweden for the mysterious payments.

The Globe reported in November that the Russian partners, according to the Swedish investigation, were approved already in 2010 by senior Bombardier management in Canada. The partners have since been involved in a number of deals in former Soviet countries.

The Azerbaijan deal has been tried in the Stockholm district court once before. A colleague of Mr. Bimer’s, former sales manager Evgeny Pavlov, was acquitted of bribery in 2017. A Russian national, Mr. Pavlov returned to his home country before the case came up in an appeals court in 2020. He didn’t show up.

Bombardier Transportation ran its rail control solutions division largely from Stockholm, Sweden. Bombardier has since sold its railway-related operations to French company Alstom, but remains liable to any potential damages in the Azerbaijan case.

Convictions of foreign bribery in Sweden are unusual, even though some of the Scandinavian country’s major export companies have been accused of corrupt practices abroad throughout the years.

