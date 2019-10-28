Former Bre-X geologist John Felderhof, key player in gold mining scandal, dies

Former Bre-X Minerals Ltd. geologist John Felderhof, a central figure in Canada’s largest stock market fraud, died on the weekend.
Mr. Felderhof was vice-president of exploration at Bre-X when the tiny mining company reported finding a massive gold deposit in the jungles of Busang, Indonesia, in the 1990s. He was later charged with spreading false information and insider trading in Bre-X shares, but was acquitted in 2007.
He died in the Philippines this past weekend at age 79 of what his lawyer, Joe Groia, described as “natural causes.”
“In many ways, John’s was a remarkable story,” said Mr. Groia “He enjoyed enormous success before Bre-X." He said "Most geologists think they are lucky to have one discovery. John found two major deposits.”
At its peak in 1996, Bre-X had a market value of $6-billion, making it the world’s most valuable gold miner, but the company was exposed as a fraud after a potential buyer investigated its deposits in Indonesia and reported it found no significant gold at the site.
The wheels came off in 1997 when independent mining consultants found Bre-X executives had faked drilling results by salting rock samples with gold panned from Indonesian rivers.
Mr. Felderhof was the only Bre-X executive to stand trial.
“Notwithstanding his acquittal, John’s career is an example of what happens to those accused of white-collar crimes," Mr. Groia said. “He never got his reputation back and his life was destroyed by the publicity around Bre-X.”
In 2013, Mr. Felderhof said in an interview with the Northern Miner newspaper that he had a theory on which Bre-X executives were responsible for salting the company’s rock samples, but he never named names. Mr. Felderhof told the Northern Miner his former colleagues "ruined a lot of peoples’ lives – including mine.” Former Bre-X president David Walsh, who died in 1998 at age 52, also claimed to have no knowledge of who was behind the fraud.
Court documents showed Mr. Felderhof and his ex-wife Ingrid made $75-million selling Bre-X shares between 1994 and 1996. Court records show he lost any money he made from Bre-X during a divorce from Ingrid, his second wife, and in subsequent legal proceedings.
Born in Holland as the fifth of 12 children, Mr. Felderhof’s family moved to Nova Scotia in 1954. He graduated with a geology degree from Dalhousie University in 1962 and spent the early part of his career in Africa and Indonesia. He played a significant role in finding and developing a number of major Indonesian projects, including the Ok Tedi, Mount Muro, Ampalit and Mirah mines.
Mr. Felderhof first met Mr. Walsh, a Calgary-based promoter of mining stocks, in 1983 in Indonesia.
The pair teamed up in 1993 to explore a site in Indonesia owned by Calgary-based Bre-X. In 1995, a team led by Mr. Felderhof and including Michael de Guzman, a long-time colleague of Mr. Felderhof, and Cesar Puspos, Bre-X’s senior geologist, began reporting significant amounts of gold. Mr. Felderhof famously suggested the find could be as large as 200 million ounces, with a value of US$70-billion.
Mr. Felderhof and Mr. Walsh were honoured as the “Mining Man of the Year” by Northern Miner in 1996. The Bre-X fraud was revealed in 1997 shortly after Mr. de Guzman allegedly died after falling from a helicopter. The company subsequently filed for bankruptcy.
Mr. Felderhof never worked in mining after the Bre-X scandal, and moved to the Philippines in 2004. He leaves his third wife, Maria, four children, seven stepchildren and 12 grandchildren.
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.