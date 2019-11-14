 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Former Canadian ambassador David MacNaughton predicts USMCA passing by year’s end

Tim Shufelt Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

David MacNaughton, seen here on Nov. 16, 2016, says that 'a ratified deal would mark a big win [for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau], concluding a process that could have gone far worse.'

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A push to ratify the renegotiated continental trade deal is building in Washington, with a vote in Congress likely to come within the next month, said David MacNaughton, Canada’s former ambassador to the United States.

With fewer than 15 days in the Congressional calendar before the end of the year, the Democratic leadership in the House of Representatives has the votes it needs to push the trade deal through, Mr. MacNaughton said.

“I think there’s a 75-per-cent chance it gets done before the recess,” he said. “If it weren’t for the impeachment stuff, it would be a slam dunk. But I still think it’s going to happen.”

Story continues below advertisement

Back on the home front, the former diplomat also foresees a resolution to another politically fraught element of the Canadian trade file – the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. “It’s really important that we do it. If we don’t, it would cause a split in this country that would be really difficult to repair.”

At a national conference of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada on Wednesday, Mr. MacNaughton spoke of his experience as a key member of the team tasked with hammering out a new trade deal after the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was hostile to the North American free-trade agreement (NAFTA).

“It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Mr. MacNaughton said.

Initially, Canada’s trade representatives thought of Mr. Trump’s threats to “rip up NAFTA” as campaign rhetoric and that the relationship between the two countries would fall within the status quo. They quickly realized that the new president had little interest in the established rules of diplomacy.

And with Canada far more dependent on its largest trading partner than vice-versa, the U.S. had leverage.

Canadian negotiators sought to find areas of mutual interest, particularly with U.S. border states, where the commercial links between the two countries were strongest.

Building support with representatives in states such as Michigan, Wisconsin and New York became crucial when the U.S. struck a deal with Mexico in August, 2018, and threatened to cut Canada out of the continental pact.

Story continues below advertisement

Some members of Congress told the administration they would not support an agreement that excluded Canada, Mr. MacNaughton said.

The final deal was ultimately signed after a few days of marathon negotiations conducted over the phone. And what is known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is an improvement on NAFTA in the terms of trade for Canada, Mr. MacNaughton said.

The dispute resolution mechanism under NAFTA was preserved. New rules of origin for vehicles and parts will help the Canadian auto sector. And the team gave up less than it anticipated it might have to in terms of access to the protected Canadian dairy industry, Mr. MacNaughton said.

The last step in the process is ratification. So far, only Mexico has approved the deal.

And despite all the resources and attention being drawn into the impeachment hearings, which began on Wednesday, the impetus is there to bring a vote on the trade deal to the floor of Congress in the dwindling number of legislative days that remain. From there, it would move to the Senate, which is largely expected to vote in favour.

In Canada, meanwhile, where the deal is not as contentious, ratification is expected to move in tandem with the U.S.

Story continues below advertisement

For Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a ratified deal would mark a big win, concluding a process that could have gone far worse, Mr. MacNaughton said.

“There are two things a prime minister has to get right in this country. One of them is the relationship with the U.S., and the other is national unity.” At the moment, the latter is bigger problem, he added.

In particular, rhetoric over the energy sector is overheated on both sides, he said. The oil patch has been unfairly demonized, and while Alberta has some “legitimate grievances,” some of the anger in the province is misplaced.

The country needs to strike the right balance with its energy production: reducing emissions related to climate change, while also making sure Canadian oil and gas can get to market.

“Oil and gas are going to be around for a long time to come, and I’d rather people use our oil and gas.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter