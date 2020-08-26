 Skip to main content
Report on Business

Former central banker Mark Carney joins Brookfield to lead environmental, socially driven investing

Andrew Willis
Mark Carney attends a news conference at Bank Of England in London, Britain, March 11, 2020.

POOL/Getty Images

Former central banker Mark Carney is taking his crusade for sustainable investing to one of the world’s largest money managers, joining Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with a mandate to create funds focused on both generating profit and saving the planet.

Brookfield appointed the high-profile former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor as its vice chair and head of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and impact fund investing. The Toronto-based company oversees more than US$500-billion of assets, including a global collection of renewable power plants.

While at Brookfield, Mr. Carney will continue to serve as the United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance, a volunteer position he accepted last year.

In an interview, the 55-year-old financier said he would also remain an informal adviser to political leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the U.K.’s Boris Johnson, but downplayed any personal political ambitions. While he never ruled out one day running for office, Mr. Carney said there are many ways to do public good in the private sector. Last month, there was speculation Mr. Carney would run for the federal Liberals and become finance minister, echoing a similar scenario that made the rounds in Ottawa nine years ago, when Stephen Harper’s Conservatives were in power.

As a central banker, Mr. Carney repeatedly made the economic case for dealing with what he termed the “climate emergency” and the need for impact investing, which measures the social and environmental consequences of running a business alongside its financial returns. While at the Bank of England, Mr. Carney pressed businesses to develop strategies aimed at getting to “net zero” on greenhouse gas emissions, and warned that companies that don’t adapt to climate change “will go bankrupt.”

His new job gives Mr. Carney an opportunity to transform businesses by tapping Brookfield’s operational skills and its clients’ wallets – the fund manager invests on behalf of clients such as sovereign wealth funds and pension plans.

“With an accelerated transition to a net zero economy imperative for climate sustainability and one of the greatest commercial opportunities of our time, I’m looking forward to building on Brookfield’s leading positions in renewable energy and sustainability,” Mr. Carney said.

“Mark has been a vocal proponent of the positive role that private capital can play in climate action,” said Bruce Flatt, chief executive of Brookfield. “Building on our track record in renewable investing, Mark will help accelerate our efforts to combine better long-term outcomes for society with strong risk-adjusted returns.”

In an interview, Mr. Flatt said Brookfield’s institutional backers have been asking for more exposure to sustainable investments for several years. “Over time, we see ESG and impact funds matching the size of our existing platforms,” he said.

Through its clients’ funds and its own capital, Brookfield owns US$200-billion of real estate, US$130-billion of infrastructure and green power assets and US$65-billion of private equity businesses, including one of Brazil’s largest water distribution and treatment companies. Over the past five years, the company’s assets under management grew at a 24 per cent annual clip.

Mr. Carney made his reputation steering Canada’s central bank through the global financial crisis and the Bank of England through Brexit.

He said he decided to join Brookfield after getting to know its executives early in his career – he spent 13 years as a deal maker at investment bank Goldman Sachs – and watching the company acquire and build businesses around the world. He said Brookfield’s ties to the world’s largest investors and experience in areas such as hydro, wind and solar power position the company as a leader in a rapidly growing ESG investment space.

“We are not going to solve climate change without the private sector,” Mr. Carney said in an interview. “We are in the early innings of a very long game.”

A veteran of the speaking and conference circuit, Mr. Carney is currently writing a book focused on creating a more equitable and sustainable post-pandemic society, titled Value(s): Building a Better World For All, that is scheduled for publication next spring.

At Brookfield, Mr. Carney is joining a company known for paying its executives relatively low base salaries, with the majority of compensation coming in the form of shares. Mr. Flatt, for example, earned $750,000 in salary last year, but owns approximately $2.7-billion of Brookfield shares.

Mr. Carney will be based in Ottawa – he moved back from London this summer – as Brookfield runs part of its renewable power businesses from offices in neighbouring Gatineau, Que. He officially starts at Brookfield in October.

Born in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, Mr. Carney earned an undergraduate degree at Harvard – he was the goalie on the university’s hockey team – then a doctorate in economics at Oxford. He joined the Bank of Canada in 2003 as deputy governor, became governor in 2008, and moved to the Bank of England in 2013.

