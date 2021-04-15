AIMCo names former CMHC head Evan Siddall as next CEO

Alberta’s government-owned investment fund named Evan Siddall as its new chief executive officer on Thursday, while announcing the $118-billion asset manager underperformed its benchmark last year.
Mr. Siddall, former CEO of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., will take over at the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) on July 1. He replaces Kevin Uebelein, who has run AIMCo for the past six years.
Last spring, AIMCo lost $2.1-billion on investment strategies linked to market volatility. An inquiry commissioned by AIMCo’s board of directors subsequently found failings in the fund manager’s risk management systems, and a number of executives departed. On Thursday, the Edmonton-based fund manager announced it earned a 2.5-per-cent overall return in 2020. AIMCo said that one-year return was 5.4 per cent below its performance benchmark.
Mr. Siddall was at the Bank of Canada prior to joining the CMHC, and previously worked as an investment banker with Bank of Montreal and Goldman Sachs, and as a senior executive at Irving Oil Ltd.
AIMCo chair Mark Wiseman said in a press release: “Evan is an executive who is ready to drive the organization forward with an exceptional focus on clients, commitment to collaboration, and deep knowledge of financial services.”
