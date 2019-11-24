Former Desjardins Group president Claude Beland dead at 87

Open this photo in gallery Former Desjardins Group president Claude Beland has died at the age of 87. Clement Allard/The Canadian Press

Former Desjardins Group president Claude Beland has died at the age of 87.

The financial institution confirmed the news on Sunday afternoon.

Beland was elected to the head of Desjardins in 1987 and was twice re-elected before retiring from the job in 2000.

He is credited for having profoundly transformed the credit union in his 13 years at the helm, overseeing its entry into the securities field, the installation of automated tellers, in-branch insurance sales and its Acces-D website.

He also authored several books and lectured at universities, and remained involved in Quebec public life until his death.

A number of public figures, including Premier Francois Legault, took to social media to express their condolences.

Legault praised Beland for his social involvement, which he said helped to advance Quebec.

“I offer my sincere condolences to all his family and loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter.