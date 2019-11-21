Former energy regulator executives repeatedly ignored rules, Alberta’s AG says in scathing report

Questionable flight upgrades, circumvented cash bonus laws and a $1.3-million parking incident highlighted in a report released by Alberta’s auditor-general Thursday paint a picture in which former top-level executives of the provincial energy regulator repeatedly snubbed the rules.
In his report, released Thursday, auditor Doug Wylie documented instances of executives green-lighting their own expense claims, raking in thousands in mileage claims with no oversight, and circumventing the rules to allow tens of thousands of dollars of prohibited cash bonuses.
“This is what happens when the tone at the top does not support the rules,” Mr. Wylie told The Globe in an interview Thursday.
Take the $22,000 former Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) CEO Jim Ellis was reimbursed in less than a year to fly from his B.C. home to meetings in Calgary, despite the fact he had no signed long distance work agreement, Mr. Wylie said, or a similar arrangement saw that former executive vice president of stakeholder relations, Jennifer Steber, reimbursed $10,000 without a written agreement.
The audit of AER’s books comes on the back of three provincial investigations that found Mr. Ellis set up a pricey side project that diverted resources, money and employee time from the agency while concealing many of the details from the board of directors.
In one of those reports, Alberta’s Public Interest Commissioner Marianne Ryan found Mr. Ellis grossly mismanaged public funds when he set up the International Centre of Regulatory Excellence (ICORE), and mismanaged public assets and services by misappropriating intellectual property.
“Mr. Ellis’s actions constitute a willful and reckless disregard for the proper management of AER funds,” she wrote.
But Mr. Wylie’s report throws into question exactly who knew about ICORE, which is estimated to have cost the AER $5.4-million.
After sifting through AER financial statements, emails and meeting records, Mr. Wylie’s office found up to 50 staffers were involved in building and/or operating the centre. Further, he wrote, the board knew about ICORE and sanctioned its set-up.
That flies in the face of AER’s insistence that it never controlled ICORE and it was merely a side-project set up by a few employees acting in their personal capacity.
“Our overarching conclusion was this was an organization that was sanctioned by AER proper,” Mr. Wylie said.
“Although the board was not made aware of all the activities, they certainly were involved in initiatives that, if they didn’t ask questions, they certainly had an opportunity to ask those questions.”
Mr. Ellis could not be reached for comment after the release of Thursday’s report.
Mr. Wylie’s office also found the AER intentionally avoided assessing taxes on employer-subsidized parking, costing the regulator $1.3 million, and that Mr. Ellis authorized a plan for one top executive to work at a non-profit for six months while continuing to receive salary and benefits.
Alberta’s UCP government fired the AER board in September and announced a review of the regulator’s mandate, operations and governance. Three top executives left the agency soon after as the body dealt with the fallout from revelations about ICORE.
The AER’s budget is set by the provincial government, but it’s funded through fees paid by the oil and gas industry.
Government watchdog investigations into ICORE detailed how the most senior executives at the energy regulator were distracted from the agency’s crucial tasks of vetting and approving energy projects as the industry’s financial fortunes dwindled amid a lengthy downturn. At the same time, the province struggled to deal with a rising tide of environmental liabilities tied to aging oil and gas wells.
According to the PIC report, Mr. Ellis established ICORE in July, 2016, with the intent of providing training to other countries on energy regulation. He and his allies subsequently set up affiliated entities, including a not-for-profit corporation to deliver the services. Mr. Ellis was a director.
Although Mr. Wylie’s financial audit of AER was a separate exercise to his report on ICORE, taken together the two demonstrate the ineffectiveness of controls and the tone at the top of the organization.
“This is atypical of what we find in the public sector and it clearly does not send a good message to people of how things operate,” Mr. Wylie said.
"I hope there’s some good, solid learnings out of this and improvements will be made."
The first test will come when Mr. Wylie’s office conducts a follow-up audit in the coming months.
“We’ll see how this new board deals with our recommendations. I think that will be a pretty good signal about their willingness to look at things from a different perspective.”
