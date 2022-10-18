Then-Finance Minister Bill Morneau speaks to the media during a news conference in Toronto, on July 17, 2020.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau will join CIBC’s CM-T board of directors next month.

The bank says Morneau will become a member of the board effective Nov. 1.

CIBC CM-T board chair Kate Stevenson says Morneau’s breadth of leadership across the public and private sectors will benefit the board.

Morneau served as finance minister and a Liberal member of Parliament from 2015 to 2020 when he left federal politics.

Before he was elected as an MP, Morneau headed human resources consulting firm Morneau Shepell, a company founded by his father.

The addition of Morneau grows the CIBC board of directors to 15 members.