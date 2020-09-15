Former GMP Capital CEO proposes new slate of directors in fight over restructuring plan

The former chief executive of GMP Capital Inc. wants the investment dealer to buy back up to $50-million of its own shares before launching a restructuring that would make Winnipeg’s Richardson family the company’s largest shareholder.
Kevin Sullivan, co-founder and retired CEO of GMP Capital, set out a competing vision for the Toronto-based company’s future on Tuesday by putting forward a slate of five new directors for the company ahead of a shareholder meeting on October 6. If elected, Mr. Sullivan’s slate would attempt to renegotiate the planned merger of TSX-listed GMP Capital and its privately-owned wealth management subsidiary, Richardson GMP.
GMP Capital’s current plan would see the Richardson family end up owning 40.1 per cent of the combined business, up from 24.1 per cent, and keep much the company’s $120-million in cash in the business, to fund growth. Mr. Sullivan wants to see that money go to GMP Capital minority shareholders, and is pushing for governance restrictions to ensure the Richardson clan’s increased ownership do take actions that come at the expense of other shareholders.
“I have always believed in and vocally supported the concept of consolidating the ownership of Richardson GMP under GMP and that doing so is in the best interests of all parties, but it must be done on fair terms,” said Mr. Sullivan in a press release.
Mr. Sullivan, who owns 4 per cent of GMP Capital’s shares, and hedge fund manager Anson Fund, with a 6.5 per cent stake, are both urging minority shareholders to vote against the proposed transaction, and instead cut a deal that would see GMP Capital give its current cash holdings to existing shareholders prior to acquiring Richardson GMP.
GMP Capital has about $120-million of cash on its balance sheet and currently plans to pay its shareholders 15 cents per share in a special dividend if the Richardson GMP transaction is approved. In addition to the dividend, Mr. Sullivan wants to see the company earmark at least $40-million of that cash for a share buyback, or $50-million if the Richardson family want to sell some of their existing stake in GMP back to the company.
In a letter to shareholders on Tuesday, Mr. Sullivan said: “GMP’s own Special Committee recognized the appropriateness of a larger return of capital in seeking payment of a $0.67 special dividend to GMP’s shareholders, representing an aggregate return of capital of over $50 million, as recently as July 1, 2020.”
If GMP Capital did buy back its own shares prior to merging with Richardson GMP, Mr. Sullivan said that would leave the firm’s financial advisors with a larger stake in the business, something that would benefit the company. Mr. Sullivan also wants GMP Capital to put a “suitable and customary governance agreement” in place to ensure the Richardson family does not use its significant increase in ownership of the business “to take actions that are contrary to the interests of GMP Capital’s post-closing minority shareholders.”
In contract, GMP Capital board chair Don Wright warned last week in a separate shareholder letter that the current plan for restructuring the company offers the best path forward, and that Richardson GMP financial advisors may leave the firm if the transaction fails.
“You should be wary of any attempt by opponents of the RGMP transaction to single out certain terms that they dislike while ignoring the overall balance that the special committee negotiated,” Mr. Wright said in the letter. “You should be skeptical of claims that the [opposing parties] can negotiate better terms or distribute more capital to common shareholders.”
A special committee of independent GMP Capital directors recommended the deal. Both the Richardson family and financial advisers that oversee about 97 per cent of RGMP’s client assets have indicated they are in support of the transaction.
If the existing deal is approved, the Richardson family would see its ownership of GMP Capital increase from about 24 per cent to 40.1 per cent. GMP Capital’s current shareholders would hold 31.4 per cent of the restructured company, and the RGMP advisers would own 28.5 per cent.
The slate of directors Mr. Sullivan put former consists of experienced investment banking and wealth management executives, and is make up of John Chambers, Edward Goldthorpe, David Goodman, Cameron MacDonald and former GMP executive Cynthia Tripp.
