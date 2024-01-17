Nexii Building Solutions Inc., a green building startup that boasted a $2-billion valuation less than two years ago, has been granted protection from creditors as it seeks a buyer to rescue the money-losing operation, according to documents from the proceedings.

The Vancouver-based company said it owes its creditors more than $109-million and faces “significant liquidity constraints,” according to its petition with the Supreme Court of British Columbia filed last week. It is unable to repay what it owes following a costly expansion in the United States, notably a new manufacturing plant in Pennsylvania.

The company makes concrete-like panels for residential and commercial buildings using a proprietary material that its says is less carbon-intensive and creates less waste. Among its executives is former Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson. Two years ago it made headlines when it formed a partnership to build a plant with Michael Keaton, the actor known for such films as Birdman and Beetlejuice.

After striking a deal for interim financing worth US$.4.3-million with its senior lenders, Nexii is now searching for a buyer for the company and its subsidiaries. Much of the business’s value is in building contracts, according to an affidavit from its acting chief executive officer, William Tucker.

Its lenders, including Powerscourt Investments, Trinity Capital Inc. and Horizon Technology Finance Corp., are owed US$80-million and were not prepared to advance any more funds without an agreement to pursue a sale, Mr. Tucker said.

“Although Nexii has significant potential value, the entities have few tangible assets and a tenuous financial position, as a result of which there is a limited pool of potential lenders in the context of a restructuring proceeding,” wrote Mr. Tucker, who has held led the company since former CEO Stephen Sidwell stepped down in October. Three other senior executives have left the company since August.

Nexii’s downfall has been quick, as had its ascent to unicorn status. In the summer of 2022, Nexii said it completed an equity financing that implied a value for the company of $2-billion, nearly double its worth a year earlier.

That $45-million deal was aimed at speeding up the company’s growth to meet demand for sustainable building solutions. Expansion plans included marketing the proprietary technology, developed in Moose Jaw, Sask., worldwide. Its customers have included such companies as Starbucks, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Marriott International, Walmart and Chase Bank. It has manufacturing facilities in Moose Jaw and Squamish, B.C.

In 2021, the company announced that Mr. Keaton had taken an ownership stake, and was planning to take “an active role” in a new manufacturing facility in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The plant was to be built by Nexii and Craig Rippole of Trinity Commercial Development, creating 300 jobs, according to the initial announcement.

Mr. Tucker said the company’s rapid expansion started that year, and that included a licensing agreement for a facility in Hazleton, in central Pennsylvania. The counterparty in that deal did not pay the initial licensing fee of US$5-million and was unable to perform its duties because of a lack of working capital, he said. Nexii kept working on the project for more than a year, at significant cost, to protect its brand, he said.

“Following this expansion effort, Nexii’s business grew, but not to the extent anticipated, and the costs were high relative to revenue,” he wrote in his affidavit. “The group was also unable to service its obligations under the loan agreement.”

He said the company has re-engineered its main product, which it calls Nexiite, over the past 24 months to reduce costs to make it more competitive, but it has consumed large amounts of capital over that time.

The company should be an attractive acquisition target because its technology has value in a market that places a premium on sustainable building practices, Mr. Tucker said.

The court appointed KSV Restructuring as monitor for the case.