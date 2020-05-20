 Skip to main content
Former Molson chief executive Daniel O’Neill dies at 68

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Molson Coors Beverage Co. says the former head of Molson has died unexpectedly at the age of 68.

Chairman Andrew Molson says Daniel O’Neill, who led the company from 2000 to 2005, passed away this past week.

Molson, who spoke at the company’s annual general meeting of shareholders, says O’Neill was instrumental in the Molson and Coors merger that created the new company in 2005.

Molson says many at the company will remember O’Neill as a great leader and friend.

He was a board member at recreational products manufacturer BRP Inc.

No information on the cause of death was provided.

Related topics

