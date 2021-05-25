Former Neighbourly Pharmacy CEO suing for wrongful dismissal as company prepares IPO

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Former Neighbourly Pharmacy CEO suing for wrongful dismissal as company prepares IPO

Jaren KerrMergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The former chief executive officer of Canada’s third-largest pharmacy chain operator is suing for wrongful dismissal, seeking $30-million in damages at a time when the company prepares to launch a $175-million initial public offering.

Brian Dawson, who in 2015 founded Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc., which until recently was known as Rx Drug Mart, alleges that he was wrongfully terminated in February, 2019, after a whistle-blower said Mr. Dawson “constantly pushed the finance team to improve [earnings]” and asked them not to correct a $1-million error in financial reporting, according to a report by accounting firm Deloitte, which was filed as part of the lawsuit.

According to Mr. Dawson’s lawsuit, he denied any wrongdoing when Neighbourly placed him on administrative leave in November, 2018, and “insisted” that an independent firm should investigate. Neighbourly’s board hired Deloitte soon after to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

After firing him for cause, Neighbourly attempted to buy Mr. Dawson’s 8-per-cent stake in the company for $1, according to his termination letter, which was included in the Deloitte report.

“The company intends to repurchase the [shares] at a price of $1.00 in the aggregate,” the letter read. “The [shares] do not have any value since the face value of the company’s preferred shares exceeds the value of the total equity.”

Mr. Dawson says his shares were worth more than $6.4-million in June, 2017, according to his lawsuit. The company and Mr. Dawson have not agreed on the value of the shares, and have been working with a third-party valuator.

Mr. Dawson is suing Neighbourly as well as private-equity firm Persistence Capital Partners, the company’s controlling shareholder, and Sean Karamchandani, a partner at Persistence who sat on Neighbourly’s board.

In his lawsuit, Mr. Dawson says Mr. Karamchandani instructed him to hold off on correcting the accounting error while the company fielded a $255-million takeover bid. His termination, he says, was a result of following Mr. Karamchandani’s directions.

“Sean influenced the board, either directly or indirectly, to secure Brian’s dismissal to prefer the interests of Persistence Capital Partners,” Mr. Dawson alleges in his lawsuit. Mr. Dawson’s lawsuit argues that terminating Mr. Dawson would effectively expropriate his shares, and “increase the respective ownership of the institutional investors” like Persistence.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. Lawyers for Mr. Dawson declined to comment because the case is before the courts.

Story continues below advertisement

“As stated in Neighbourly’s prospectus, Mr. Dawson was terminated with cause,” Neighbourly wrote in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on behalf of itself and Persistence. “The company strongly disagrees with all of his positions as a plaintiff, believes that his claims are without merit, and intends to vigorously defend itself in this proceeding.”

According to the Deloitte report, Mr. Karamchandani denied “having any detailed knowledge that the financial records were materially misstated.” He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neighbourly has not filed a statement of defence.

Neighbourly announced last Tuesday that it will list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange at $17 a share. The company expects trading to begin this week.

According to Neighbourly’s IPO prospectus filed last week, Mr. Dawson still holds 4.6 million shares in the company.

Mr. Dawson is seeking $25-million in damages for what he calls the company’s “oppressive conduct,” and another $5-million in punitive damages.

Story continues below advertisement

“In the event that the plaintiffs prevail in any of their claims, the company’s results of operations and financial condition could be adversely affected,” Neighbourly acknowledged in its prospectus.

According to his lawsuit, Mr. Dawson became aware in October, 2018, that the company had overstated its profitability by $1-million over its 2018 and 2019 fiscal years. The company had incorrectly reported the income it received from suppliers. When Mr. Dawson alerted Mr. Karamchandani, who was the board’s “point person” tasked with day-to-day supervision of Neighbourly, Mr. Dawson alleged in the lawsuit that Mr. Karamchandani asked him not to change the financial reporting yet, or inform the rest of the four-person board as the company was in talks to be acquired.

At the time, Neighbourly was the target of a bid from two private-equity firms, Bain Capital LP and Avalt, and had signed a letter of intent to solidify a deal. According to his lawsuit, Mr. Dawson was excluded from discussions with the prospective buyers. A deal was never completed.

In his lawsuit, Mr. Dawson alleges that Mr. Karamchandani said that he would need to “manage when this information was communicated to Bain,” and “repeatedly directed” Mr. Dawson not to correct the overstatement. In exhibits attached to Mr. Dawson’s lawsuit, multiple e-mails show Mr. Dawson in communication with Mr. Karamchandani, referring to instructions not to correct the error. Some of this communication was also outlined in the Deloitte report.

On Nov. 1, 2018, Mr. Dawson finally presented numbers to the board that contained the overstatement, but did not reveal the accounting error, according to the Deloitte report.

A week later, Trent MacDonald, Neighbourly’s chief financial officer, e-mailed Mr. Dawson about the overstatement. The two spoke later, and Mr. MacDonald recorded the conversation. According to a transcript of the conversation, contained in the Deloitte report, Mr. Dawson warned Mr. MacDonald about leaving behind a paper trail.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wished that wasn’t all in writing in an e-mail but it is what it is,” Mr. Dawson told him.

“[Mr. Karamchandani] was wanting us to stick with the old methodology, but is he aware that it’s as big as it is?” Mr. MacDonald asked.

“Yes,” Mr. Dawson replied.

The pair e-mailed again on Nov. 18, with Mr. MacDonald expressing concern that the overstatement hadn’t been corrected yet.

“This is material!! If anything is going to explode in our face, this is it,” he wrote in an e-mail.

Mr. Dawson replied that he needed board approval to change “accounting methodology,” a direction that came from Mr. Karamchandani. E-mails contained in the Deloitte report show that Mr. Dawson brought the issue to Mr. Karamchandani, and copied Mr. MacDonald.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have recently discovered an error,” Mr. Dawson wrote, presenting the issue as a new concern, when, according to the Deloitte report, they had discussed it for more than a month.

“We need to have a fulsome discussion about the impact of this change,” Mr. Karamchandani replied.

Three days later, Neighbourly’s board received the whistle-blower allegation against Mr. Dawson, who was then placed on leave. Mr. Dawson participated in multiple interviews with Deloitte, as part of its investigation. The report did not explicitly conclude that Mr. Dawson or Mr. Karamchandani broke any rules.

“Dawson acknowledged that he may have been seeking ways to improve [earnings] ... so long as any actions were within the appropriate guidelines and did not contravene any rules,” the report said, adding that Mr. Dawson said he did not believe he could “overrule” Mr. MacDonald.

“Dawson acknowledged that in hindsight ... it appeared that finance personnel may have believed they were acting under his direction.”

According to the report, Mr. Karamchandani “acknowledged that he may have told Dawson that board approval was required to change an accounting policy, but that the comment was made more generally as an example of activities requiring board approval, and not in the context of justifying overstated [profitability].”

Story continues below advertisement

According to the lawsuit, Neighbourly “resolved to terminate [Mr. Dawson] for cause” on Feb. 1, 2019, six days before the Deloitte report was released.

“The investigation has revealed, amongst other things, that you actively ensured that important financial information was not shared with the board of directors,” said Mr. Dawson’s termination letter, which was included in the filing.

The termination letter also expressed Neighbourly’s intention to buy Mr. Dawson’s shares in the company for $1.

According to Neighbourly’s prospectus, a third-party valuator was appointed in January, 2021, to determine the value of Mr. Dawson’s shares when he was terminated.

Mr. Karamchandani is still a partner at Persistence, according to its website, but he is no longer on Neighbourly’s board. Mr. MacDonald left the company last June, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies