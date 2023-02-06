Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF-T has appointed veteran telecom executive Joe Natale as director, as the insurer doubles down on technology spending and aims to expand its digital health offerings.

Toronto-based Sun Life announced Monday that Mr. Natale would join the board as of Feb. 7. Previously, Mr. Natale served as chief executive officer of Rogers Communications Inc. RCI-B-T and Telus Communications Inc. T-T

The insurer said his expertise in digital transformation and consumer experience would be ‘invaluable’ as the company continues to adapt to the digital landscape.

In recent years, Canadian insurers have been investing hundreds of millions into enhancing their digital initiatives, as more customers demand online medical advice and faster insurance approvals.

“As a new director, Mr. Natale sees strong alignment between key areas of Sun Life’s business and strategic priorities and his own passions and expertise, which includes customer experience transformation, go-to-market strategies, technology enablement, and the health and wellness sector,” the insurer said in a news release.

Sun Life is also pursuing new opportunities to grow in Asia, as the economic challenges following COVID-19 lockdowns have left local competition weakened.

Mr. Natale stepped in as Telus’s chief executive officer in 2014, and led the company as it made key investments in its health-care division, Telus Health.

Mr. Natale joined Rogers three years later, and left in 2021 after a months-long governance struggle that pitted chair Edward Rogers against members of his family and the board.

In 2022, he joined Home Capital Group Inc. as a director.

With files from Clare O’Hara