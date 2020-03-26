 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Former Saskatchewan deputy energy minister appointed as head of Alberta Energy Regulator

Emma GraneyEnergy reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta’s beleaguered energy regulator has appointed a new chief executive after months of upheaval and layoffs at the agency.

Laurie Pushor, a former Saskatchewan deputy minister of energy and resources, will take the helm of the Alberta Energy Regulator, which is responsible for assessing and approving energy development, on April 15.

His hiring comes after a tumultuous year for one of the province’s most important regulatory agencies.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Jason Kenney’s government appointed a new board and began a review of the AER last summer, saying the agency needed to be more responsive to the industry and speed up approvals.

In September, three investigations concluded that the agency’s former CEO, Jim Ellis – who resigned the previous year – and his top lieutenants had tried to carve out a lucrative new business for themselves when they started a side project to provide regulatory training to other jurisdictions. The project, called the International Centre of Regulatory Excellence, used AER resources and staff, even though it was set up to arrange its own contracts.

Gordon Lambert, who replaced Mr. Ellis as interim CEO, was thanked for his service in a statement Thursday from the AER.

The AER said Mr. Pushor’s experience means he has an in-depth understanding of – and appreciation for – the regulator’s work.

“Mr. Pushor has outstanding experience leading organizations through major transformation and change, which will be a huge asset as the AER continues its journey to ensuring we have not only the structure, but the vision and culture we need to achieve our mandate,” it said.

He will oversee the agency’s move to a new design, in which employees focus on four main functions: adjudication and regulatory decisions; environmental, energy and safety oversight; energy information; and stakeholder engagement, which is industry and community outreach.

The AER oversees major oil sands plants and pipelines in the province and had a budget of about $252.8-million in the past fiscal year. Although funded by the industry, the budget is set and approved by the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, the government said it expected the AER to reduce its 1,200-person work force by 270 full-time-equivalent positions as part of a reduction in its budget.

Last week, Mr. Kenney announced that AER fees would be waived for six months as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on oil prices and demand.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies