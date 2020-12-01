Former Sun Life executive Jordy Chilcott joins Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

Wellington-Altus Private Wealth is adding to its executive roster as it continues to rapidly expand its adviser business.
Jordy Chilcott, a former Sun Life executive and ex-CEO of Dynamic Funds, has been appointed executive vice-president of wealth strategy and enablement at Wellington-Altus, where he will lead the firm’s wealth management teams, including advanced wealth planning, marketing, and future asset management initiatives.
The Winnipeg-based brokerage has been aggressively recruiting since it opened its doors four years ago. When co-founders Charlie Spiring and Shaun Hauser launched the independent wealth manager, they announced plans to hit $10-billion in assets by the spring of 2020 – a target they reached just prior to the pandemic.
Now, with more than $10-billion in assets under management and 50 investment adviser teams, the company has been poaching high-end adviser teams from competitors and has added more than $350-million in new assets in the first three months of 2020.
As more clients look to online services, technology has grown in importance to investment advisers looking to build more digital savvy businesses, Mr. Chilcott said.
As an independent shop, Wellington-Altus has been able to pivot more quickly in integrating financial technology tools, as some competitors – particularly bank owned brokerages – continue to work off older legacy systems.
“The time is right for technology-driven independent firms,” Mr. Chilcott said. “We are seeing a lot the bigger advisers join the firm and are impressed with the level of technology that we can provide.”
Prior to joining Wellington-Altus, Mr. Chilcott spent the last year as president of Sun Life’s mutual fund division, Sun Life Global Investments. Mr. Chilcott moved to Sun Life in 2017 after leaving his role as president and chief executive officer of Dynamic Funds, where he helped steer the Bank of Nova Scotia’s acquisition of the fund company in 2011.
At the same time, Mr. Chilcott continued in his role as senior vice-president of global asset management at Scotiabank, where he was responsible for overseeing multiple asset-management companies for both Dynamic and the bank across Canada, Mexico and Asia.
Mr. Chilcott will work out of Wellington-Altus’s Toronto office and report to Mr. Hauser.
“Jordy will drive our leadership position in enabling advisers to provide comprehensive, tailored and independent wealth management advice to their clients,” Mr. Hauser said in a statement. “This further strengthens our move away from the antiquated revenue-only sales structure many firms follow in favour of holistic wealth management that will help our advisers win.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.