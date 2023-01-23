Jean-Guy Desjardins

Canadian investment management company Fiera Capital Corp. is parting ways with chief executive officer Jean-Philippe Lemay after a tenure that lasted barely one year.

Jean-Guy Desjardins, Fiera’s founder and executive chairman, will retake the CEO role he relinquished in January, 2022, effective immediately, the Montreal-based company said in a news release early Monday. The company gave no specific reason for the leadership change and did not say whether Mr. Lemay quit or was let go.

“We thank Jean-Philippe Lemay for his service,” David Shaw, Fiera’s lead director, said in a statement. “The board has concluded that as the asset management industry continues to deal with complex macro-economic challenges, Jean-Guy Desjardins is uniquely qualified to lead Fiera Capital through this period.”

The shakeup reflects the difficulties many companies experience when their founders willingly take a step back and hand over some measure of management control. In the case of Fiera, however, it’s surprising given that Mr. Desjardins had been grooming Mr. Lemay for a decade before the board handed him the CEO job 12 months ago.

Mr. Desjardins launched Fiera in 2003 and built it through acquisitions to become an international investment player. The company had $158.3-billion in assets under management at the end of September, 2022.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail last year to discuss the changing of the guard at one of Quebec’s major financial institutions, Mr. Desjardins said he believed Mr. Lemay has the potential to be a better CEO than he was. He said the transition to Mr. Lemay becoming the face of the company and its uncontested corporate leader is a “gradual process” that would take at least a year.

“If the past is any indication of the probability that he will succeed, he will. He will succeed. He will grow into it,” Mr. Desjardins said at the time, noting that Mr. Lemay had taken on increasingly senior roles in the company over time. “If I wasn’t around, if I was retiring completely, I think that we would look at this as being a higher-risk proposition,” said Mr. Desjardins, 78.

Fiera announced several other leadership changes Monday, giving several senior executives added responsibilities. Among them: John Valentini, a long-time lieutenant of Mr. Desjardins, was named executive director and president and chief executive officer of Fiera’s private markets unit.

Mr. Lemay joined Fiera in 2012 after stints as a quantitative research and risk management specialist at Standard Life Investments and index portfolio manager at pension-fund giant Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. As chief operating officer, he led Fiera’s shift from a regional operational structure to a global operating model.

Fiera Capital is publicly traded. Mr. Desjardins and the financial co-operative Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec have effective control over two-thirds of board seats through a special class of shares.