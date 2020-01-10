 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Founder of Blyth Academy raises $1-million to rebuild ancient pilgrimage trail in Bhutan

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The donor: Sam Blyth

The gift: $1-million

The cause: Bhutan Canada Foundation

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To rebuild an ancient pilgrimage trail

Sam Blyth has had a strong connection to Bhutan ever since he first visited the country in 1988 on a trip with former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

“We hiked the western part of the country,” recalled Mr. Blyth, the founder of the Toronto-based Blyth Academy. The trip sparked a life-long passion for the country and over the years Mr. Blyth has funded scholarships, sponsored children, served as the country’s honorary consul in Toronto and launched the Bhutan Canada Foundation. “I’ve got a deep and long relationship with the country,” he said adding that he still visits the Himalayan kingdom a couple of times a year.

Mr. Blyth has now committed $1-million toward the reconstruction of an ancient pilgrimage trail that runs across Bhutan. The 350 kilometre-long route was used for centuries and it connects dozens of villages. Modernization has left it in disrepair and Mr. Blyth is hoping the project will help reconnect people to the country’s ancient culture. “The plan really is to get people back on the trail,” he said adding that he looks forward to every school child walking at least part of the trail. “It will really introduce an increasingly urban society to the environment that they live in.”

Work on the trail has already begun and Mr. Blyth is aiming to have it completed this year when he will do a ceremonial walk with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The trail winds through Bhutan’s spectacular and diverse landscape of mountains, forests and plains. And it will take most hikers up to three weeks to complete. “It will be one of the great, but maybe more challenging walks in the world,” Mr. Blyth said.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies