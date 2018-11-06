Four Postmedia newspapers in Ontario to publish one less day of the week

Postmedia Network Inc. says four Ontario newspapers will publish printed or digital editions one less day of the week with no reduction in the subscription price.
The Kingston Whig-Standard and Belleville Intelligencer will cease Monday papers effective Nov. 19.
The Brockville Recorder and Times, and Chatham Daily News will end Wednesday editions as of the same week. Chatham doesn’t have a Monday edition.
In notices published on the various websites, readers were told that news will continue to be reported to its local websites and on social media.
Content published on the days in question will move to other days of the week.
The newspapers say the changes reflect the changing media landscape in North America and their own digital transformation.
Postmedia has announced multiple rounds of layoffs and cost-reductions as it adjusts to industry challenges.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.