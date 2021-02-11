Franklin Templeton to shift ETF listings worth $1-billion from TSX to the Neo Exchange

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Franklin Templeton to shift ETF listings worth $1-billion from TSX to the Neo Exchange

Vanmala SubramaniamCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Franklin Templeton is moving four of its ETFs – worth about $1-billion – to the NEO Exchange starting March 4, 2021.

Louie Palu/The Globe and Mail

Asset management giant Franklin Templeton is moving approximately $1-billion worth of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) from the Toronto Stock Exchange over to the NEO Exchange, citing a new pricing mechanism on the NEO that it believes will better reflect the underlying value of its ETFs.

The company received conditional approval from the NEO this week to list four broad-based ETFs – Franklin FTSE U.S. Index ETF, Franklin FTSE Canada All Cap Index, Franklin FTSE Japan Index ETF and Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ETF – starting on March 4, when they will only be available for trading on the NEO.

“The new closing price methodology offered by the NEO Exchange is a good starting point for our partnership and an opportunity to move a suite of our ETFs to NEO that would benefit investors,” company spokesperson Sarah Kingdon said in a statement to The Globe and Mail.

Story continues below advertisement

At the heart of the matter is a pricing technicality involving less-actively traded ETFs.

These investment vehicles can sometimes go days without trading, even though the value of the underlying securities could have changed, and as a result, the net asset value of the ETF. But the TSX, in accordance with rules set out by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), defines the closing price of the ETF as the last price the ETF traded at on its exchange, a method which some ETF manufacturers say distorts the valuation of the ETF in question.

In a bid to innovate ETF pricing, the NEO came up with and received regulatory approval for a model where if no trading takes place on an ETF within the last 30 minutes of the day, an ETF price is calculated using a theoretical closing price based on the midpoint of the last bid and ask.

“We spoke with ETF manufacturers and brokers and all of them concluded that that price is a much better representation of the value of an ETF,” said Jos Schmitt, NEO’s chief executive.

Steve Hawkins, CEO of Horizons ETFs, one of Canada’s largest ETF providers, calls the ETF pricing system “antiquated” and “a problem that ETF manufacturers have been struggling with for years.” Horizons ETFs lists most of its ETFs on the TSX, with the exception of a cannabis ETF and a newly-launched psychedelics ETF which trade on the NEO.

But Mr. Hawkins does not believe the NEO’s new pricing methodology really solves the underlying issue with valuing thinly traded ETFs. “Yes, they have a new process which records a different closing price which they publish to their system. But it doesn’t change what goes into the month-end broker system or what shows up on a client’s statement,” he said.

Only IIROC, says Mr. Hawkins, has the authority to implement a different pricing method for these ETFs across the board that will ultimately reflect in monthly broker statements and what retail investors see in their own investment accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

The broader impact of this pricing distortion to the average retail investor is minimal, though it occasionally causes confusion for those who actively analyze the day-to-day movements of their ETFs, he added. ”We simply want retail investors to get the most accurate information to avoid doubt and anxiety. We have gotten calls asking us about a pricing problem … for example why there’s a discrepancy between what’s printed in the newspaper and the bid-ask of the ETF that can be seen online,” Mr. Hawkins added.

Franklin Templeton’s decision to migrate some of its ETFs to the NEO has perhaps more of an impact on the NEO than the TSX. The latter exchange remains the leading listing platform for ETFs – 99.5 per cent of Canadian ETF volumes are generated by TSX-listed ETFs.

Graham MacKenzie, head of exchange-traded products at the TMX Group Ltd. TMX Group Ltd., the parent company of the TSX, said the exchange has in fact been aggressively lobbying regulators to change the rules currently used to calculate the value of less actively traded ETFs. Its pricing solution is different from the NEO’s in terms of how it is calculated, but the fundamental intention is similar – to ensure the value of all ETFs are accurately reflected in their price, regardless of how often they trade.

“We want to improve the user experience and make things better for investors. We approached IIROC [about this issue], but I’m not sure where it sits on the priority list for them,” he said.

Still, Mr. Schmitt believes that the pace of innovation offered by his exchange is only going to incentivize other investment managers to move their ETF products over to the NEO. “This is a big deal for us,” he said, commenting on Franklin Templeton’s move. “We’ve moved fast on this, and it’s meaningful to many.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies