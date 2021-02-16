 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

Fred Ketchen, former Scotiabank executive and TSX chair, dies at 85

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Scotia Capital's Fred Ketchen in an interview with The Canadian Press in Toronto on Sept. 11, 2007.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Long-time bank executive, trader and media commentator Fred Ketchen, known to many as the “Dean of Bay Street,” has died. He was 85.

Over 57 years in banking, Mr. Ketchen became a household name through television and radio appearances where he translated the inner workings of banks and their trading floors to a broader audience. He was a fixture of Canada’s stock markets, serving as director of equity trading at ScotiaMcLeod, as well as chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

His career started at the age of 22, when he went to work for brokerage McLeod, Young, Weir & Company Ltd. in 1957. It was there he made his reputation as both a shrewd expert in stock markets and a natural communicator, becoming the firm’s foremost cheerleader and spokesperson.

Story continues below advertisement

“It would be fair to say he was the life and soul of the firm,” said John Sherrington, a former partner at McLeod, Young, Weir and retired vice-chairman of global investment banking at Scotiabank . “He was just naturally a gregarious guy, a sociable guy. That was his nature, that was his personal touch.”

After Bank of Nova Scotia bought McLeod, Young, Weir in 1988, renaming it ScotiaMcLeod, the bank made Mr. Ketchen a senior vice-president and director of equity trading, then promoted him to managing director of the division. And he maintained his role as the brokerage’s public face.

He was first elected a governor of the Toronto Stock Exchange in 1989, then served as vice-chairman for two years before he became chairman in 1993.

He first glimpsed the exchange as a child, when his father worked worked there. The young Mr. Ketchen would go to the gallery “and watch these idiots running around, yelling, waving stuff, throwing stuff on the floor,” he said in a 2014 interview, when he retired from Scotiabank. “This is some kind of a business, I thought.”

Regular appearances on television and radio made him a trusted voice on markets well beyond the well-heeled corridors of Bay Street. On cross-country tours to talk to investors, he could fill local hockey arenas in smaller towns like Stratford, Ont., with hundreds of people eager to hear from him.

He was seen as an old-fashioned gentleman in a competitive industry full of tough people, and was always dapper. When he wasn’t wearing his yellow-and-black tartan trader’s jacket at McLeod, he would don three-piece suits even for gardening, his family said in an obituary, and his collection of ties and pocket squares “was unrivalled.”

Ever affable and approachable, he was a mentor to many younger colleagues at McLeod, Young, Weir. “If you were junior, he’d talk to you. If you were senior, he’d talk to you,” said Bob Edwards, a former vice-president at McLeod, Young, Weir who was later chief financial officer of Scotia Capital Inc.

Story continues below advertisement

Over his career, Mr. Ketchen navigated a revolution in trading as it transformed from a chaotic and cacophonous business into one conducted on screens to a soundtrack of clacking keyboards. “He was remarkably able to adapt,” Mr. Sherrington said.

Mr. Ketchen was chairman of the Toronto Stock Exchange when its board made the decision to close the trading floor in 1997. And as he prepared to retire from ScotiaMcLeod in 2014, he said, “when I sit on the trading desk, the noise is gone – all the shouting and screaming, and silly games. But it is not a static business – something is happening all the time.”

In 2015, Mr. Ketchen was inducted into the Investment Industry Association of Canada’s Hall of Fame, and the IIAC awarded him the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

He died at home on Feb. 11.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies