 Skip to main content

Report on Business Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, up to 15,000 customers affected

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Freedom Mobile hit by data breach, up to 15,000 customers affected

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A women walks past a Freedom Mobile store in Toronto on Nov. 24, 2016.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Freedom Mobile says the data of about 15,000 customers was exposed by a security breach that began in late March.

The wireless service arm of Shaw Communications Inc. says it was alerted to the problem on April 18 by outside security researchers and the breach was closed by Freedom’s third-party service providers on April 23.

Freedom says a “very limited amount” of customer data was exposed as a result of a misconfigured server.

Story continues below advertisement

It says there’s no evidence that any customer data has been misused but it’s still conducting an investigation to determine the full impact of the breach.

Freedom also says it’s contacting affected customers about the breach.

The wireless carrier was apparently warned of the breach by researchers at vpnMentor, which announced it to the press.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter