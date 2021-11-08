Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau giving a speech at the Montreal Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 3, 2021.Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press

Learning to speak French should become part of Air Canada chief executive officer Michael Rousseau’s performance review, says Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, commenting on the uproar over the CEO’s remarks about his inability to speak one of Canada’s two official languages.

In a letter to Air Canada’s chairman, Vagn Soerensen, on Monday, Ms. Freeland also said the airline should make the ability to communicate in French one of the qualifications of anyone holding a senior position at the carrier.

Mr. Rousseau, who has headed the Montreal-based airline since February, ignited the controversy on Wednesday by giving a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce almost entirely in English. Later, he was unable to answer a reporter’s question posed in French: “How does one live in Montreal for more than 14 years speaking very approximative French?”

“I’ve been able to live in Montreal without speaking French,” Mr. Rousseau responded after asking for a translation. “And I think that’s a testament to the city of Montreal.”

Opinion: Sure, it would be better if Air Canada’s CEO spoke French, but it’s not essential

Ms. Freeland said she was writing to Mr. Rousseau’s boss to express the government’s “disappointment” in the CEO’s comments and his English-only speech.

“Both his decision to deliver a speech essentially entirely in English and his subsequent comments about his use of the French language are utterly inconsistent with the company’s commitment to both official languages that has been in place for decades – from the very first days of Air Canada’s privatization,” Ms. Freeland wrote. “They are also, I believe, inconsistent with the expectations that many Canadians – the clients of Air Canada – have for their national airline.”

Mr. Rousseau apologized last week and said he planned to improve his language skills. “I would like to be able to speak French. I want to make it clear that in no way did I mean to show disrespect for Quebecers and francophones across the country,” he said in a statement.

Air Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The federal government is one of the airline’s largest shareholders. Ottawa took a 6-per-cent stake after providing bailout money during the pandemic, which halted most air travel.

Mr. Rousseau’s speech and comments spurred about 1,000 people to complain to Canada’s Commissioner of Official languages, Raymond Théberge, who said he might investigate the matter. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec political leaders also criticized Mr. Rousseau.

Ms. Freeland said Air Canada should launch a review of French language practices across the company and make the results of that study public. “Ultimately this issue raises questions about the quality of governance exercised by the Board of Air Canada with respect to the treatment of the French language within the management ranks of the company,” she said.

Air Canada is governed by the Official Languages Act and must deliver services to the public in both French and English. The CEO is not required under the law to speak French, although his predecessor, Calin Rovinescu, was fluent in Quebec’s dominant language.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.