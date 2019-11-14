 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Freshii posts slightly less third-quarter loss than a year ago

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Freshii added 10 net new stores in the quarter as it opened 16 and closed six.

Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

Freshii Inc. reported a loss of US$415,000 in its latest quarter, slightly less than a year ago as revenue increased 5.4 per cent.

The restaurant chain, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to a penny per share for the quarter ended Sept. 29.

That compared with a loss of $446,000 or a penny per share a year ago.

Revenue totalled nearly $5.9 million, up from $5.6 million in the same quarter a year ago.

System-wide sales grew 7.4 per cent to $49.2 million in the quarter compared with $45.8 million a year ago.

Freshii added 10 net new stores in the quarter as it opened 16 and closed six.

