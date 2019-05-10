Freshii profit plummets despite revenue growth

Open this photo in gallery A customer walks into a Freshii restaurant in Montreal on March 21, 2017. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Freshii Inc. says its net income plummeted to US$103,000 in the first quarter despite higher sales and revenues.

The Toronto-based eatery says its net income for the period ended March 31 decreased from US$431,000 or one cent per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were cut in half to US$517,000 from about US$1 million in the prior period.

Freshii, which reports in U.S. dollars, says total revenues, which includes its franchised shops and its company-owned stores, rose seven per cent to $5.2 million while system-wide sales were up nearly 11 per cent to $43.2 million from $39 million.

Same-store sales – a key retail metric – decreased 0.9 per cent, compared with growth of 1.6 per cent in the year prior.

The company ended the quarter with 446 stores after opening 21 locations and closing 14.