Toronto
The Canadian Press

A Freshii restaurant, in Toronto, on Nov. 8, 2018.Fred Lum/Globe and Mail

Freshii Inc. reported a net loss of $749,000 in its latest quarter as restaurant sales continued to recover.

The Toronto-based company says the loss amounted to two cents per share for the 13-week period ended Sept. 26, compared with net loss attributable to the company of $130,000 or zero cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in the company’s third quarter totalled $5.8-million, up from $4.8-million a year earlier.

Same-store sales were up 10.6 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

On Monday, Freshii announced a deal with a hospitality operator to open 20 new restaurants in the United States over six years – the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in the company’s history.

The company said the agreement with Level Hospitality will see locations opened in Texas, with a focus on Houston and Austin.

