Freshii Inc. says it has signed a deal with a hospitality operator to open 20 new restaurants in the United States over six years – the largest multi-unit franchise agreement in the company’s history.

The Toronto-based health and wellness brand says the agreement with Level Hospitality will see locations opened in Texas, with a focus on Houston and Austin.

Adam Corrin, chief operating officer of Freshii, says Level Hospitality has quick service restaurant experience, a passion for the Freshii brand and a deep knowledge of the Texas market.

He says the deal will strengthen the company’s foothold in the southern United States and expand consumer exposure and access to the brand.

Level Hospitality co-founder Al Velji says Freshii’s healthy fast food menu will appeal to Texas consumers.

Nathan Leitner, also co-founder of the hospitality operator, says Freshii’s growing online presence and ongoing support of its franchise system will help meet the needs of customers however they prefer to shop.

In addition to expanding its restaurant chain, Freshii also recently purchased a majority stake in health and wellness product retailer Natura Market ECommerce Inc., with rights to acquire the rest of the business through the first quarter of 2025.

Freshii, which operates restaurants and sells nutritional supplement products in-store and online, said the deal marked a milestone in its expansion into the e-commerce wellness market.

