From housing reform to carbon pricing: How a Liberal minority could affect business and consumers

The Liberal Party will need some co-operation to push through key priorities after voters delivered it a weakened mandate on Monday that fell short of majority status.
On some issues, that shouldn’t be a problem -- particularly with the New Democratic Party, with whom the Liberals share some clear overlaps in economic policy proposals. Here are a handful that could come to fruition.
Housing reform
The Liberals and NDP both said they would target foreign home buyers -- albeit, in dramatically different ways.
The Liberals said they would tax vacant residential properties held by non-Canadians who don’t reside in the country, in a bid to curb speculation. This would raise close to $1-billion in new revenue over the next four fiscal years, the party projected. The NDP proposal was tougher, pledging a 15-per-cent tax on home sales to those who aren’t Canadian citizens or permanent residents. It would apply on top of similar taxes in place in B.C. and Ontario.
Both parties tried to court first-time home buyers -- but again, the execution differed.
The Liberals proposed expanding their First Time Home Buyer Incentive to allow for a maximum purchase price of nearly $800,000 in the Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria markets. (In its current iteration, the plan allows for a top qualifying price of roughly $565,000, which is of limited use in Canada’s priciest markets.) Meanwhile, the NDP said it would extend the amortization period for insured first-time buyers to 30 years from 25 for “entry level homes.”
There is one area of broad overlap: understanding who really owns Canadian housing.
The Liberal platform said it would work with “interested” jurisdictions to create a “national approach” to beneficial ownership. (Beneficial ownership occurs when someone benefits from ownership of a property, but is not listed on property records.) The Liberals said this would help authorities root out money laundering in Canadian real estate. Similarly, the NDP said it would work with the provinces to create a public beneficial ownership registry.
“I think a [national registry] actually makes a ton of sense,” said Ben Rabidoux, president of real-estate research firm North Cove Advisors, during the campaign. “You need a way to disincentivize people from hiding wealth in Canada, outside of the purview of governments.”
Luxury tax
The Liberal Party said it would impose a 10-per-cent tax on the purchase of personal vehicles, boats and aircraft above $100,000. The NDP would tax the same items, only at 12 per cent. The respective proposals were costed with the Office of the Parliamentary Budget Officer; by year four, each plan would bring in greater than $600-million in revenue. However, the PBO said each estimate had “high uncertainty,” owing to a number of factors, including shifts in consumer behaviour due to economic uncertainty.
Telecom prices
The Liberals and NDP want to cut cell-phone bills -- only, it’s unclear how they would pull it off.
For its part, the Liberals pledged to cut cell-phone bills by 25 per cent over the next two years “by using the government’s regulatory powers” and working directly with telecom providers.
The NDP said it would introduce a “price cap” to ensure Canadians aren’t paying more than the global average on both cell phone and internet bills. The party outlined a host of other telecom measures in its platform, including that companies offer a “basic plan” for broadband and wireless service that is comparable to affordable plans in other countries.
Indeed, studies often find that Canadian telecom prices are higher than those in other G7 countries. However, there are signs of improvement: A recent CRTC report found bills for mobile plans with over five gigabytes of monthly data had markedly declined between 2016 and 2018.
The Liberal plan was widely panned after its initial release.
“It’s a bit of a fool’s errand to think that you can just encourage Big Telecom to lower their prices, when ultimately, they’re accountable to shareholders,” said Laura Tribe, executive director of OpenMedia, an organization advocating for widespread inexpensive internet access, during the campaign.
Carbon pricing
The federal carbon tax is not going anywhere.
Outside of the Conservatives, carbon pricing has broad party support. The NDP said it would keep carbon pricing in place, and it set more ambitious emissions targets than the Liberals. The Bloc Québécois also supports the carbon price, and separately, opposes new pipelines running through its home province.
Carbon pricing started on April 1 at $20 a tonne, and under the Liberals’ plan will rise by $10 annually to $50 in 2022.
One point of friction is the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The Liberals purchased it for $4.5-billion, and the Tories likewise support its approval. However, the NDP and Green Party support its cancellation.
Employment Insurance changes
The Liberals and NDP proposed a raft of EI reforms. One clear point of overlap was sick-leave benefits. The Liberals said they would bump EI sickness benefits to 26 weeks of coverage, from the current 15 weeks. The NDP said it would boost coverage to 50 weeks.
Minimum wage
Both the Liberals and NDP support a federal minimum wage of $15 an hour. This would affect low-wage workers in federally regulated industries and federal Crown corporations.
The Liberal platform included a few more details, saying the wage would rise with inflation, and that where provincial and territorial rates are higher, those would be used. (Currently, there are no provinces or territories with a minimum wage above $15 an hour.)
In 2017, there were about 67,000 employees in the federally regulated private sector earning less than $15 an hour, according to a government paper released earlier this year. It noted that road transport and banking were the sectors with the highest proportion of low-wage earners.
With a file from Alexandra Posadzki
