From the oil patch to the pea field: One executive’s mission to bring plant-based protein to Alberta

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

From the oil patch to the pea field: One executive’s mission to bring plant-based protein to Alberta

Jeffrey Jones
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

CEO of Phyto Organix Foods Inc. Chris Theal, who is starting a new Alberta company planning to manufacture organic plant-based protein.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

A dangerous bump on the head started Chris Theal’s journey from the oil patch into launching a new company with plans to manufacture organic plant-based protein.

In January, 2020, Mr. Theal played a brisk game of shinny with his university-age son Daniel and his buddies. Everything was fine until the next evening, when he suddenly felt dizzy. He told his dinner companion he needed some fresh air, and headed for the door of the restaurant.

“I don’t remember the door closing, and my head hit the sidewalk and that was it,” said Mr. Theal, who is well known in Calgary’s energy and finance sectors, and was most recently chief financial officer of Velvet Energy Ltd. “It was a fractured skull, a pretty serious brain injury.”

Story continues below advertisement

He was hospitalized for six days. After numerous tests, he was diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a sudden loss of blood pressure that can cause fainting. What followed was a lengthy recovery, including morphine for the pain. Weeks later, he added an anti-inflammatory, low-fat diet to his regimen. Mr. Theal, 53, stuck with it through the COVID-19 lockdowns as it brought other health benefits.

Canada has all the ingredients to be a global leader in agriculture, but the opportunity won’t last forever

As he did so, he got interested in the food industry itself – and specifically the growing market for plant-based protein used in foods such as meat substitutes. An Ernst & Young study for Protein Industries Canada sees the business growing to $250-billion annually by 2035.

The experience changed his life, but also his living. Mr. Theal has started Phyto Organix Foods Inc., and he plans to build Alberta’s first state-of-the-art plant-protein facility – what’s known as a wet plant protein fractionation plant. He is beginning an equity financing round to raise $25-million by the end of August, one of a number of plans to attract funding. Phyto could launch an initial public offering in 2022.

The outlook for growth comes from a wide base of consumers, according to Mr. Theal. “It’s the Gen Zs, it’s the millennials, it’s people like me that are a lot more aware of what we’re putting in our bodies now,” he said. “And you know, I think when you look at that shift in consumption patterns, just the global middle class, that’s the real big driver here. It’s a huge opportunity for Canada and I think for Alberta.”

The planned $131-million facility will process yellow peas and is intended to be carbon-neutral from the start. The technology uses temperature, pressure and water to break dehulled peas into protein, fibre and starch.

Mr. Theal hopes to break ground during the second quarter of 2022, and start production in the latter half of 2023, employing 40 people.

Under the plan, Phyto will work with farmers to ensure the feedstock is organic and produced using regenerative farming techniques.

Story continues below advertisement

With the venture, Mr. Theal joins other oil patch veterans that have left the industry to start businesses in food, cannabis and other fields. For example, Andrew Potter, another former energy research analyst and oil-company finance executive, co-founded Saskatoon-based Blue Sky Hemp Ventures, which produces hemp oil and protein powder as well as CBD.

Mr. Theal, who began his career in the Royal Canadian Navy, was co-head of equity research at Tristone Capital when it started in 2000 and president of Kootenay Capital Management before joining Velvet, which he left in January after six years. He says he’s not turning his back on energy.

“I’ve got so many friends and connections in the industry. I’m still intimately connected with it,” he said. “It’s a bit of personal experience that’s kind of created the passion here, but it’s also about being a catalyst for diversification in the province.”

After several years of weak oil prices and economic pain, Alberta has made efforts to find opportunities in industries that have received far less public attention. Agri-foods and agtech are identified as major growth opportunities. Alberta produces 40 per cent of the yellow peas in Canada – 1.8 million tonnes annually – but it exports 95 per cent of them in raw form.

The province has yet to open a major plant protein plant, but there are others in Western Canada. France’s Roquette Frères has completed a $600-million facility in Portage La Prairie, Man., billed as the largest of its kind.

Ingredion Inc. last year bought out its partners last year to take ownership of plant in Vanscoy, Sask., which was co-owned by a company led by Hollywood director James Cameron and his wife, Suzy Amis Cameron. It has received $12.8-million in funding from Protein Industries to invest in new technology for processing yellow peas.

Story continues below advertisement

Protein Industries is a not-for-profit group working with industry, government and academia to create a plant protein supercluster. It has set a target for Canadian industry revenue to hit $12-billion. In Alberta, however, an industry association shut down in April when its funding from the provincial government wasn’t renewed.

“You’ve got some interesting tech things going on in Alberta now, which is great,” Mr. Theal said. “But this to me is the immediate conversion of value-add to what we do with resources in the province.”

Jeffrey Jones writes about sustainable finance and the ESG sector for The Globe and Mail. Email him at jeffjones@globeandmail.com.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies