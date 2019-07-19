 Skip to main content

Report on Business Fulfilling a son’s commitment by helping to build an ashram

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Fulfilling a son’s commitment by helping to build an ashram

Paul Waldie Europe Correspondent
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

The donor: Monish Kumar Sarker

The gift: $36,000

The cause: Bharat Sevashram Sangha Canada

Story continues below advertisement

The reason: To build a new ashram in Toronto

When Monish Kumar Sarker was growing up in Calcutta in the 1950s, monks from the Bharat Sevashram Sangha would visit his parents regularly.

“Our parents were devotees and they said if we can do anything for these monks, try to do it,” Mr. Sarker, 83, said from his home in Toronto.

The Bharat Sevashram Sangha was founded in Calcutta in 1917 as a spiritual brotherhood of monks dedicated to serving humanity. Today, its global network of monks provides a range of social-welfare services, disaster-relief support as well as educational and health-care programs.

Mr. Sarker left India in 1961 for West Germany, where he trained to become a chemist. He headed to Toronto two years later and arrived with just $30 in his pocket. Thanks to his chemistry training, he went on to a successful career in the painting and office products industry, before retiring in 2002. A couple of years ago, Mr. Sarker discovered that the Canadian branch of Bharat Sevashram Sangha wanted to build a new ashram in Toronto. He approached Swami Pushkaranandaji Maharaj about making a donation in honour of his parents. That led to a $36,000 gift. The new centre opened in June and it has already become a focal point for various events and Sunday services.

The donation fulfills his commitment to his father, Mr. Sarker says. And he credits Canada for making it happen. “The only way I did it was by working here in Canada and by earning the money here. I couldn’t have done it if I didn’t come to Canada.”

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter