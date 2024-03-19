British drug giant AstraZeneca Plc has agreed to buy one of Canada’s most promising biotechnology companies, precision cancer drug developer Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. FUSN-Q for up to US$2.4-billion, the latest in a string of 10-figure takeovers of early-stage drug developers in this country.

AstraZeneca said Tuesday it would pay US$21 a share for the Hamilton, Ont. company in cash, or US$2-billion total. That’s almost double Fusion’s US$10.64 closing price Monday on the Nasdaq. AstraZeneca will pay a further US$3 a share, or US$400-million, to Fusion shareholders, if Fusion achieves a specific regulatory milestone, providing a non-transferable contingent value right to shareholders at close.

AstraZeneca said in a release the Fusion deal marks a “major step forward” in its ability to replace traditional cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted medicines that use molecules such as antibodies, peptides or small molecules to deliver nuclear isotopes to problematic cells. It will keep Fusion as a wholly-owned subsidiary with operations continuing in Canada and the U.S.

B.C. biotech boom: Vancouver looks to join the global big leagues of modern medicine

It’s also a rare win for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in the biotech sector on its home turf. CPP is one of the few institutional investors outside Quebec to have invested in Canadian life sciences developers, part of a global investment program in the sector. It paid US$20-million for most of its 3.1-million shares, which will be worth as much as US$75-million in the takeover.

The deal is the latest in a recent spate of takeovers in the surging radioconjugates space, seen as one of the most promising fields in medicine. The class of drugs under development target and detonate tumour cells by delivering nuclear isotopes while limiting the impact on nearby cells that are healthy. Fusion CEO John Valliant has called his company’s lead drug, which combines antibodies that target and enter a form of prostate cancer cells with a payload of radioactive alpha isotopes, a “smartbomb for cancer.” Research on mice has shown the therapy shrinks tumours from a range of cancers.

Eli Lilly & Co. bought POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a U.S. company with significant operations in Canada, last year for US$1.4-billion, followed a few months later by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., which paid US$4.1billion for RayzeBio, Inc. In the case of RayzeBio, the San Diego company started out last fall exploring general partnerships, which rapidly escalated to take over talks with multiple suitors, culminating in a deal within days. That deal quickly led some analysts, including Andrew Tsai of Jefferies LLC, to predict Fusion would be next.

“This space is hot from a mergers and acquisitions standpoint because these drugs have been shown to be clinically meaningful, and to be a big player in this field Big Pharma cannot easily assemble the expertise from scratch,” said Brian Bloom, CEO of Toronto life sciences underwriter Bloom Burton Co. “Small biotechs in the field have advanced expertise in isotope sourcing, manufacturing and specific clinical and regulatory understanding.”

enGene’s stock skyrockets as Montreal gene therapy developer raises $200-million on Nasdaq

It’s also yet another $1-billion-plus takeover in the flourishing Canadian biotechnology sector, following deals last year for weight loss drug developer Inversago Pharma Inc., cough treatment developer Bellus Health Inc. of Quebec and Vancouver-founded Chinook Therapeutics Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. of Mississauga and Montreal-based Baylis Medical Co. Inc.’s cardiovascular-device unit sold for 10-figure sums in 2021.

Fusion is one of the more advanced players in the radiopharmaceutical space. It was spun out in 2017 from McMaster University’s Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization. The centre was established in 2008 and backed by the university, the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence and the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research to discover, develop and distribute radiopharmaceuticals. John Valliant, a McMaster chemistry and biology professor and the centre’s founder, led the spinout along with key CPDC staff.

The company benefited from key infrastructure on campus, including a cyclotron that produces isotopes, and a nuclear reactor, enabling it to build a vertically integrated company. It went public in 2020 but the stock failed to take off on its debut, unlike other biotech developers that went public in the first two years of the pandemic. After going public at US$17 a share, the stock sagged and fell further as the market turned down, bottoming out below $3 a share in 2022.

Its stock began to climb sharply last fall as deal activity in the space heated up and analysts began to focus on a key, impending release of efficacy data from Fusion due early next month. Fusion has also received support from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to start an expanded later-stage efficacy trial in the second quarter.

The AstraZeneca deal, which is expected to close by the end of June, requires two-thirds support of Fusion shareholders, and must be completed by a court-approved plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.