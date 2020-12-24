 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

Galen Weston becomes controlling shareholder of grocery empire

Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
Galen G. Weston, CEO, chairman and president of Loblaw Companies Limited, speaks during the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on, May 3, 2018.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Weston family says Galen G. Weston has succeeded his father, W. Galen Weston, as the controlling shareholder of Wittington Investments, Ltd., the controlling shareholder of George Weston Ltd. (WN-T).

The announcement comes on the heels of an internal reorganization in which the Weston family sold some of its shares to George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T).

That sale left W. Galen Weston as controlling shareholder of bakery and real estate company George Weston Ltd., with 52.8 per cent of the outstanding shares.

Galen G. Weston succeeded Mr. Weston as chairman of GWL in 2016 and became the chief executive officer of GWL in 2017.

The Weston family’s grocery companies – which include Loblaws, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore and Provigo – have seen significant profits as Canadians continue to spend more on groceries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both George Weston and Loblaw have exceeded analysts’ expectations and boosted their dividends in the most recent quarter.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

